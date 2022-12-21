George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker Hits New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet’s annual season of the holiday classic, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, is a must-do this holiday season.

Kids of all ages will be mesmerized by the beautiful ballerinas, breathtaking scenery, stunning costumes and thrill of the orchestra playing the famous score. Prepare to be swept away in a beautiful dream of ballet and transported to the Land of Sweets.

Everyone will be in awe of this incredible holiday production from start to finish. The moment that the ballerinas take the stage the audience can feel the magic in the air.

From the opening party scene to the beautiful snow scene, and the adventures of Clara and her prince in the Land of Sweets to the dance of Sugar Plum Fairy herself, each scene is equally beautiful and riveting.

New York City Ballet shared that “highlights of this world-renowned holiday production include a one-ton Christmas tree that grows from 12 to 40 feet, an onstage snowstorm, and hundreds of elaborate costumes, including one for Mother Ginger that measures 9 feet wide and weighs 85 pounds. The production’s grand finale involves one million watts of lighting, the most used in any New York City Ballet production.”

New York City Ballet’s world famous production of Balanchine’s masterpiece is a holiday favorite for locals and visitors alike and is a signature event of the holiday season in NYC since its premiere over 65 years ago.

A trip to see The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition that families will cherish and look forward to every holiday season.

Essential info

The performance time is two hours with one brief intermission. Concessions and souvenirs are available (so expect kids to ask for them). David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosts performances through December 31, 2022. Ticket prices start at $45. Tickets are currently on sale online at nycballet.com, in person at the theater box office, and by phone at (212) 496-0600. The David H. Koch Theater is located on the Lincoln Center Plaza at Columbus Avenue and 63rd Street.

