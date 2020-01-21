Take the Family to Visit Bumper Cars on Ice in Bryant Park



Photo via Byrant Park

Bumper Cars on Ice in Bryant Park

Guess what’s back again? After a smashing success (pun intended) last year, Bumper Cars on Ice Are back at Bryant Park for an extended run!

Trade in your ice skates for an ice bumper car for a limited time. The sheer novelty is worth giving it a go! Bryant Park takes a fun attraction and gives it new life on ice.

Presented by Bank of America, bump, slide, and spin on The Rink from January 17 – February 28. Families should especially note the following requirements before they get ready for a day of fun on the bumper cars (a full list is presented their website):

All Bumper Car Riders Must:

Be 7+ years old, at least 42 inches tall, and under 300 pounds

Wear flat, closed-toe shoes

Sign a waiver; children under 18 require a parent or guardian’s signature

Not Permitted:

More than one person per car

Children or objects on laps

Use of mobile phones or cameras during the ride

Riders who are pregnant



Photo via Byrant Park

The limited-time engagement of the ice bumper cars make them a hot commodity. They sell out fast. Tickets are sold out for January 17 – 24 but any open cars can be reserved onsite on a first-come-first-served basis. The next round of tickets will be released the week of January 20. Follow on Twitter or sign up for their newsletter for ticket announcements.

Buckle up and have fun on the ice!

Reserve your tickets at rink.wintervillage.org