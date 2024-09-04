Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Big Bounce America is Coming to Queens This Fall!

Photo Credit: Big Bounce America

Big Bounce America is Coming to Queens This Fall!

New Yorkers were in awe when they got to experience The Big Bounce America’s experience in Brooklyn, and now the biggest touring inflatable event in the world is coming back to NYC this fall!

For three weekends in September and October (September 28-29, October 4-6, and October 11-13), Big Bounce America will be taking over Citi Field so families can have a fun-filled day of bouncing!

This event, produced by XL Event Lab, will feature their iconic Bounce House, which will now cover 24,000 sq. ft. and stand 32 ft. tall and has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House! Inside the goliath, kids will be able to play on giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and more. The bounce house also has a resident DJ who will host games and play music to make your experience even more memorable.

Photo Credit: Bounce House America

Aside from the bounce house, kids will also be able to try out other inflatable attractions such as their newest inflatable Sport Slam that features a customized sports arena, a 900+ ft. long obstacle course called The Giant, and their unique space-themed wonderland airSPACE!

There is no better time for New Yorkers to get out and have a little fun with the family. Noa Visnich, Tour Manager of The Big Bounce America says, “We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house! The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

All of Bounce House America’s sessions are organized by age (toddler, junior, bigger kids, and adults) so everyone can have any experience that is tailored to their age group! If you have multiple kids who are of a variety of ages and would like to all bounce together, you can go onto their website to find out which session would be good for all of you to join.

Photo Credit: Big Bounce America

All-Access Tickets start at $22 and allow families to have 3 hours of inflatable fun! Tickets are on sale now and are selling out fast so advanced tickets are encouraged and can be found on The Big Bounce America website.

