The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in Queens for 2020

Are you ready for February? It’s time to mark your calendars with activities that the whole family will love! From celebrating the Lunar New Year at Flushing Town Hall to stargazing and learning about the stars at Rego Park, you don’t want to miss out! Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of February events in Queens!

Groundhog Day Craft – Rockaway Beach

February 1

Get in the spirit for Groundhog Day with a craft at the library. Groundhog Day is always lots of fun for kids, so make the most of it with your creativity and craftiness. Will the Groundhog see his shadow this year? Free, 2-3 pm. Peninsula Library, 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY 11693, queenslibrary.org

Lunar New Year Chinese Temple Bazaar – Flushing

February 1

For centuries, people in China have celebrated the Lunar New Year in temple fairs. Bring your family to enjoy live performances, hands-on activities, and food to celebrate the Year of the Rat! Join the Dragon Parade at Flushing Library before the festivities. $5 general admission, free for teens, Temple Bazaar offered in two sessions at 11 am-1 pm and 2 pm-4 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

Take Your Child to the Library Day – Glen Oaks

February 1

Bring your family to the library and take a story walk, make Forky from Toy Story 4, play board games & card games, work on a puzzle, and build a Lego creation. Little ones can enjoy playdough, crawl through the tunnel, pretend in the kitchen, and play with trains and toys. Free, 11 am-3 pm. Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks, Queens, NY 11004, queenslibrary.org

Toddler Time With Pediatrician – Flushing

February 6

Bring your toddler 18-36 months with a caregiver for some stories, music, and movement at the library! Introduce early literacy with simple books, rhymes, fingerplays, songs, and a play session to follow. In this special session, a pediatrician joins us to discuss early childhood development and common concerns. Free, 10-11 am. Flushing Library, 41-17 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queenslibrary.org



Photo by Duhaime

Alice in Wonderland – Corona

February 9

Watch Alice and her whole world come to life on stage as she chases a rabbit into an amazing wonderland. There’s the Queen of Hearts, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and of course the Cheshire Cat. But one important change: the story is no longer set in a garden but in a library full of pop-up books. Each new page opens another door and leads to the next adventure. $13-$15, 1 pm and relaxed sensory-friendly performance with ASL interpretation at 4 pm. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org

Tiger & Maple: Good Luck Painting from Korea – Flushing

February 9

Taught by contemporary Minhwa artist Stephanie Lee, you’ll get to paint 19th-century Korean tigers and magpies to take home for New Year’s luck! Learn about these traditional paintings as a part of Korean Folk Art and take away a bit of history about Korean people and culture. $10 members, $5 kids, free for teens, 2 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

Stargazing With Shereen – Rego Park

February 13

Get ready for fun and educational stargazing activities based on astronomy. The Study the Stars program connects kids, ages 6 to 13, with the natural environment and encourages healthy living through actively exploring the field of astronomy in their local parks and recreation centers. Your little scientists and astronomers will get a kick out of this session! Free, 6-7 pm. Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, Queens NY 11374, nycgovparks.org

Celebrate the Year of the Rat With Chinese Music, Dance, Arts, and Korean Food – Flushing

February 15

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Queens Library. There will be Chinese folk music, dance, and traditional opera with New York Hua Xia Arts Association Inc. Learn traditional Chinese paper cutting and make a cute Eggshell Rat. Later in the day, prepare Korean food with Chef Soh Young Lee-Segredo. Free, 11 am. Flushing Library, 41-17 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queenslibrary.org

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy – “HOME” – Flushing

February 16

Get ready for the third phase of “HOME,” an international collaboration between Dance Entropy and choreographers from diverse countries. Explore the meaning of home through this performance for all ages. Free, 1 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

School Break Camp: Animals and Their Young – Corona

February 17-21

Bring your little camper for some educational fun at the zoo! Each day is filled with time exploring the zoo, up-close animal experiences, hands-on activities, and snacks. Perfect for kids in Kindergarten through 3rd grade, little ones will learn about the young from worms and insects to birds and animals. $400, 9 am-3 pm. Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenszoo.com

Mid-Winter Break Family Programs – Flushing

February 18-21

Make your way to the Gardens for fun family programs to liven up the winter season. There will be a George Washington Carver Workshop, Fantastic Flowers, Heart Worms, and Bugging Out! workshops. $10 per child for workshops, drop-ins welcome upon availability, times vary. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org

Storytime & Craft – Flushing

February 18-21

Bring your little gardeners and nature lovers to QBG for a relaxing winter afternoon featuring nature-inspired stories, followed by a botanically-themed craft activity. Recommended for ages 10 and under, this drop-in program is a family favorite. Free, 11:30 am-1 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org