Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 3 – 5

Mocacreate: New Year, New Me – Little Italy

When the New Year begins, it’s never too early for your little ones to start thinking about what they want to accomplish! Work together to make a 2-D or 3-D self-portrait that represents the “new you” as you imagine yourself at the end of 2020. Join this workshop for an afternoon of art-making for all ages. January 4, free with museum admission, 2-5 pm. Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013, mocanyc.org