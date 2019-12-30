New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 3 – 5

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Confetti Cupcakes, The Lion King, and Family Bowl

Looking for more fun activities? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly January Events in Manhattan for 2020

  • New Year’s Day Confetti Cupcakes – Chelsea

    New Year’s Day Confetti Cupcakes – Chelsea

    Celebrate the New Year with Taste Buds Kitchen’s trademark Confetti Cupcakes! Kids and parents are invited to bake together in this yummy workshop. New Year’s Eve is always a big event, but keep the holiday season going by kicking off New Year’s Day with these delicious cupcakes. The workshop is for little ones ages 2 to 5. January 1, $45 per kid with their caregiver, 1:30-2:30 pm. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com

  • Mocacreate: New Year, New Me – Little Italy

    Mocacreate: New Year, New Me – Little Italy

    When the New Year begins, it’s never too early for your little ones to start thinking about what they want to accomplish! Work together to make a 2-D or 3-D self-portrait that represents the “new you” as you imagine yourself at the end of 2020. Join this workshop for an afternoon of art-making for all ages. January 4, free with museum admission, 2-5 pm. Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013, mocanyc.org

  • Yeti, Set, Snow! + Holiday Puppet Building Workshop - Central Park

    Yeti, Set, Snow! + Holiday Puppet Building Workshop - Central Park

    Produced by City Parks Foundation, this original story and marionette show returns to theater! Recommended for families with little ones ages 3 to 8, Yeti, Set, Snow! is all about adventure, puppetry, and adventure. Not only will kids learn about the value of friendship, but they’ll get to build their own hand and finger puppets of their favorite characters. January 4 , show $8 kids, $12 adults, workshop $10 kids with one adult/parent chaperone, 1-3 pm. Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater, West 79th Street, New York, NY 10023, cityparksfoundation.org 

  • Family Movie: Smallfoot (2018) - Homecrest

    Family Movie: Smallfoot (2018) - Homecrest

    Spend your Saturday afternoon watching a movie as a family at the library! A young yeti discovers a human, something he thought was impossible. Later, it leads him to wonder what else could be out there? Follow this yeti’s journey of friendship, courage, and discovery. January 4, free, 2-4 pm. Homecrest Library, 2525 Coney Island Avenue at Avenue V, Brooklyn, NY 11223, bklynlibrary.org

  • Creative Paint Hour - Springfield Gardens

    Creative Paint Hour - Springfield Gardens

    Head to the library for an hour of creativity. Kids ages 6 to 12 will get to paint a picture using watercolors. No need to bring any of your own crafting supplies- just an enthusiasm for arts & crafts! Kids younger than 8 years old should be accompanied by an adult. January 2, free, 4-5:15 pm. Queens Library at Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica, Queens, NY 11436, queenslibrary.org

  • Film Screening: The Lion King - West Farms

    Film Screening: The Lion King - West Farms

    Happen to miss The Lion King (2019) in theaters? No worries, because now you can come see the movie at the library with your family. A classic story reimagined using pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the animals to life on the screen, The Lion King was an instant hit for all ages. Kids will love the music, humor, and, of course, the adorable Simba! January 4, free, 1 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Avenue, Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org

  • 2-Point Perspective Dream Homes - Hudson Square

    2-Point Perspective Dream Homes - Hudson Square

    Ages 5 and up are invited to design their own dream home at the museum. Explore what makes for a good home and then learn how to build realistically. Kids will get to think about where they would like to live when they are older, with creativity always encouraged! They’ll leave with a mini version of their dream home. Free with general admission, 12-6 pm Jan. 2, 12-5 pm Jan. 3. Children’s Museum of the Arts, 103 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014, cmany.org

  • Pretzel Twists Class - Chelsea

    Pretzel Twists Class - Chelsea

    Learn how to make hot pretzels from start to finish in this tasty workshop. Kids ages 6 to 8, along with their caregiver, are invited to master the pretzel twist and make an accompanying Cardamon Honey Dipping Sauce. Designed for kids and parents to cook together, the class is a unique way to spend quality family time (and leave with delicious pretzels!). January 4, $45 per kid with one caregiver, 9-10 am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents.

