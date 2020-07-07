The Best Snack Bars for Everyone in the Family to Keep Going

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York is getting back on its feet and so are we, especially during these summer months with parks and beaches opening back up. As we are venturing out, it’s important to have the essentials: face masks, hand sanitizer, kid-friendly sunscreen, and snacks for the whole family. For those moments when we are on the go or want a quick snack to hold us over until mealtime, we have the best snack bars for everyone, from espresso-infused bars for parents to cookie-flavored ones for the kids. Stash them in the purse or keep them handy in the house for when hunger hits.

Food on the mind? Check out these 17 Kid-Friendy NYC Restaurants With Outdoor Seating!