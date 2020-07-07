The Best Snack Bars for Everyone in the Family to Keep Going

New York is getting back on its feet and so are we, especially during these summer months with parks and beaches opening back up. As we are venturing out, it’s important to have the essentials: face masks, hand sanitizer, kid-friendly sunscreen, and snacks for the whole family. For those moments when we are on the go or want a quick snack to hold us over until mealtime, we have the best snack bars for everyone, from espresso-infused bars for parents to cookie-flavored ones for the kids. Stash them in the purse or keep them handy in the house for when hunger hits.
Best Bar With a Flavor Punch: Luna Lemonzest® + Blueberry Mash-Ups™
Get the best of both worlds with Lemonzest® + Blueberry Mash-Ups™. This bar is made from organic rolled oats and comes with a flavor punch of lemon and blueberry goodness. To top it off, this gluten-free bar is drizzled with creamy vanilla deliciousness and has 7 grams of protein. Single bar $1.79
Best Bar for Parents: CLIF Dark Chocolate Mocha
Since parents are always on the go, there’s nothing better than a snack that will curb your cravings and give you a little pick-me-up. Enjoy this chocolatey snack that also has one shot of espresso (65 mg of caffeine) to keep busy parents going. Single bar $1.79
Best Bar for Active Kids: Kid Zbar Protein Cookies 'n Creme
This is the bar that kids will love! It tastes like cookies n’ creme and is packed with organic oats and 5 grams of protein to keep them going. They are going to love this creamy cookie crunch bar. Single bar $1.19
Best Simple Ingredients Bar: RX Kids Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
If you are looking for a simple yet flavorful bar for the kids, this Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip RX bar does the job! These bars are made with real chocolate, peanuts, gluten-free oats, egg whites, and dates — that’s it! The best part is that these bars have 5 grams of protein, zero added sugar, and every order comes with a sheet of stickers (while supplies last). 1 box (5 bars) $5.99
Best Grab and Go Bar: Kind Honey Oat Breakfast Bars
Photo via Northwest Coffee Supply
For those busy mornings, KIND can help! If your family needs an on-the-go breakfast, these soft-baked Honey Oat Breakfast Bars are packed with whole grains to keep everyone fueled all morning. These bars are a great source of fiber and are also gluten-free and kosher. 1 box (19 packs) $13.32 for one-time purchase.
Best Fruity Bar: That's it
photo via Shop AIP
If needing a fruity snack that you don’t want to feel guilty about, grab a That’s it fruit bar that is high in fiber, has no preservatives or added sugars, and is free from the top 8 allergens. That’s it belives in bars with natural non-GMO fruit and is sourced from organic-practicing farms. Choose from a variety of flavors of apple, kiwi, mango, pear, and loads more! 1 box (12 bars) from $17.99