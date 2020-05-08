As of April 3, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending the use of cloth coverings in public settings in order to help slow the spread of Covid-19, and that includes your little ones over the age of 2. Studies have shown children to be at lower risk of infection, however, they are still capable of carrying the virus and infecting others. While many companies were initially quick to pivot to adult-mask production, we’re thrilled to see more and more businesses recognizing the need for masks that comfortably fit the small face of a kiddo. If you’ve been wondering where to find kid-sized masks while supporting the local economy, we’ve got you (and your little ones) covered with these eight New York-based small businesses.
…Parents, looking for face masks? Check out Face Masks that Give Back
Face Masks for Kids
-
Gravitas New York
This body-positive clothing company marries workwear and shapewear technology into chic designs that range from size 0 to 24W. Gravitas is size-inclusive, philanthropic, and helmed by a badass female-founder devoting considerable time and resources to Covid-19 relief efforts. Gravitas has teamed up with Tokki, another female-founded small business, to make children’s masks in adorable whimsical prints. A two-pack costs $32 and can be purchased directly on the Gravitas‘ website. A mask will be donated to essential workers for each mask purchased.
-
Tokki
Tokki is a carbon-neutral company that helps reduce your environmental footprint one gift at a time. This female-founded small business creates charming reusable cotton gift wrap in beautiful limited-edition prints for conscious gifting. Each wrap includes a digital gift tag to upload a photo or video “card” (brilliant)! Tokki has paired with Gravitas in responding to current public health needs by producing kids masks and donating to essential workers. A two-pack costs $32 and can be purchased directly on the Tokki website.
-
A Perfect Day Handmade
A Perfect Day Handmade was founded by a Brooklyn mom (and seamstress, and journalist, and Dj- phew!) inspired to create fun and original accessories for her son. Her 100% cotton wares include delightful home goods and children’s accessories like pillows, totes, headbands, and bibs, but currently her fabric supply is entirely dedicated to mask production. APDH has donated masks to frontline healthcare workers throughout NYC and the children’s version can be purchased in beloved Brooklyn retailers like Burson & Reynolds, Geometry Kids, and The Last Place on Earth.
-
Ottotto Threads
“Ottotto” means oops in Japanese which is how Reina Nishida describes her apparel and accessories company — a happy accident. The long time crafter took up sewing to create a bespoke jacket for her young son. Inspired by the positive reaction from friends who wanted their own version for their little ones, Ottotto Threads was born. When she’s not customizing pieces with her skillful embroidery, she’s donating hand-made masks to healthcare workers through Masks4Medicine and selling adult and children’s masks for $17 on her Etsy shop.
-
Out-dôrz
Aptly named, this Brooklyn-based company was inspired by a penchant for adventure and founded on the principles of natural wellness, healing, and self-care. After founder Erin Dempsey suffered a ski injury and was subsequently diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, she began to explore an alternative plant-based path that led her to create chemical and toxin-free travel essentials like insect repellent, sunblock, and hand sanitizer (hello!). In addition to a variety of goods like aromatherapy oils and CBD tinctures, Erin is now offering adult and children’s protective masks for $18 on Outdorz.com. Your purchase helps fund mask donation efforts for essential workers.
-
Jaline Resort
This independent luxury womenswear brand was born during founder Jaqueline Lopez’s time in Mexico when she learned of Oaxacan weaving techniques. She began creating feminine beachwear that merges traditional techniques with modern designs, employing the storied craft of skilled Oaxacan weavers. She is based in New York and offers adult and children’s masks in a variety of fun colorful prints. 100% of the proceeds goes directly to the women who make the masks in NYC and you can purchase one at JalineResort.com for $20.
-
Harriets by Hekima
Founded by Bedstuy-based Hekima Hapa, this multi-hyphenate fashionista designs both traditional and modern pieces inspired by her native Africa. She also founded Black Girls Sew, a brilliant organization that positively impacts the lives of Brooklyn youth and families through education in sewing, design, and entrepreneurship. She is selling masks in a variety of sizes and prints via the Harriet by Hekima Instagram account for $15 each, 3 for $30, or 6 for $60.
-
Brooklyn Archives Vintage
This online shop curated by New York visual artist Daniella Mangakis features impossibly chic vintage and upcycled fashions from luxury houses like Fendi, Givenchy and the like. More recently she has pivoted to mask production, including kids sizes, sustainably made from 90’s fabric. Masks can be purchased from her Etsy shop BrooklynArchivesVint and proceeds from mask sales go to local New York hospitals.