Our Ultimate Guide to Comfort Food in NYC for Takeout/Delivery

For the cozy night in, these are some of New York’s finest local restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery during the pandemic. It’s important to treat yourself, and grabbing some takeout comfort food is a great way to do it.

I’ve taken the liberty of breaking them up by location so if you want to venture out instead of ordering for takeout or delivery, you won’t have to comb through the list with much effort. We hope this list of food brings you and your family some comforting dishes during these times, whether it be a slice of pie or a steamy bowl of soup.

Brooklyn

Address: 436 Union Ave

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 5 pm – 11 pm; Saturday & Sunday 1 pm – 11 pm

Recommendation: Tantan Udon, it’s meaty, a little spicy, and like a warm hug

A savory Japanese noodle restaurant that moved to New York in 2019 and has earned its stay ever since. In the classic battle of udon vs. soba that has often swung in popularity towards the latter, this establishment takes a strong stand and reminds patrons why udon is an accomplished adversary.

Address: 166 S. 4th St

Hours: Monday – Friday 11 am – 11 pm; Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 10 pm

Recommendation: Fried chicken box

With humble origins, Pies n Thighs has not just persevered but triumphed for the last decade and a half. It provides great service while never losing its heart, which is an amazing accomplishment. It will surely provide the homestyle fried chicken comfort food you crave.

Address: Two different : Two different locations

Hours: Hours vary by location

Recommendation: Matcha custard pie

If you are missing the familial comforts of a Thanksgiving meal, then look no further than the pièce de résistance to any holiday feast: the pie. Though pie is certainly not their only treat, it is certainly the cornerstone by which the two sisters that run the store sit atop. This shop is a masterclass in balancing elegance with the coziness of home.

Address: Two different locations

Hours: 12 pm – 10 pm

Recommendation: Their summer rolls

A local Vietnamese restaurant that gets you the best bang for your buck. The kind of meal you look forward to having leftovers of but regret having to stop eating to obtain them.

Address: 386 Flatbush Avenue EXT

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 7 am – 9 pm; Friday & Saturday 8 am – 9 pm

Recommendation: Strawberry cheesecake

Junior’s cheesecakes are almost artisanal the way they are baked and presented. Were they not so delicious it would be nearly impossible to carve into and defame such a masterpiece. But such is the fate of all great works that dual as food.

Address: Several locations

Hours: Stores that are open are operating 9 am – 4 pm

Recommendation: Delight sandwich + their own sodas

A modern restaurant with a good sense of humor and even better meals. With a more hearty American style of food and a plethora of options, this is a great choice for a special treat for yourself or for the whole family.

Address: 138 5th Ave

Hours: Monday – Friday 11 am – 10:45 pm; Saturday – Sunday 10 am – 10:45 pm

Recommendation: Coconut Shrimp Tacos

Miti Miti is flashy in design and presentation but has the quality to back it up. They’ve cultivated their Mexican restaurant not just with good humor and good times, but good food. And though getting together for such good times is more difficult, it is a comfort to know that good food perseveres.

Manhattan

Address: 120 Hudson St

Hours: 8 am – 9:15 pm daily

Recommendation: Pancakes (you can even buy their : Pancakes (you can even buy their pancake mix

The place you can go for any meal of the day. A diverse menu caters to any picky eaters in the family. When in need of a good bite and a full stomach this is a wonderful place that can easily become a regular.

Address: 22 Mott St.

Hours: Monday – Friday 10:30 am- 7:30 pm; Saturday – Sunday 10 am – 8 pm

Recommendation: They have a great selection for Dim sum

Ping’s prides itself on offering an outstanding quantity of Hong Kong cuisine so that you can return over years and still have new dishes to try. Robust quantity is not at the expense of quality though, as Ping’s provides great fresh food and seafood specialties.

Address: 134 W. Broadway

Hours: Monday – Thursday 4 pm – 10 pm; Friday & Saturday 5 pm – 10:30 pm; Sunday 5 pm – 10 pm.

Recommendation: Fettuccine al Sugo Toscano

There are few things in this world more satisfying than a heap of well-made pasta and Max Restaurant is one of the establishments you can unearth such a treasure. Their Italian cuisine meets every expectation and effortlessly earns a spot on this list.

Several Locations

Some items before were listed as having several locations in the Address subheading. But all those locations were within the one borough, while these span across the city in a wider range.

Address: Several : Several locations around New York

Hours: Hours vary by location

Recommendation: Banana Pudding

It’s sweets galore at this splendid grocery. With a special cupcake of the week and lots of other goodies, this bakery will send old and young alike into a sugar frenzy. Rarely does a bakery have this extensive of a menu that can provide anyone with a treat to their liking.

Address: Several : Several locations around New York

Hours: Hours vary by location

Recommendation: Anything off the menu will be gooey and warm

Levain Bakery is a New York staple at this point, occupying a niche with such talent and skill that no rival could outmatch them — an extraordinary feat indeed. They specialize in cookies and have undoubtedly perfected this classic dessert.

Address: Several : Several locations around New York

Hours: Hours vary by location

Recommendation: A shake of course!

Though most items on this list are New York establishments, this restaurant which skews more into the fast food side of things merits its own special place among the hubbub of local gems. After all, Shake Shack was born in New York in 2004 and its growing popularity is well deserved due to its fan-favorite burger, fries, and shakes.

Address: Two different locations

Hours: Hours vary by location

Recommendation: Fried Chicken Karaage

A Japanese restaurant that takes takeout comfort food so seriously, it’s the first thing they say on their website: “Our dishes are a modern take on everyday Japanese comfort food.” With a seasonally rotating menu, it’s a place you can come back to time and time again for new and exciting meals.

Address: Several locations around New York

Hours: Hours vary by location

Recommendation: Babka

Breads Bakery recipes are timeless and available on their website to those looking to dive into the bread baking process. But for those looking for something fast and fresh, you can always purchase these delicacies for yourself at their several locations.

I certainly hope you enjoyed this list and consider ordering out to receive some good food. Getting some comfort food for takeout or delivery can be a fantastic way to alleviate stress and will bring a little joy to your day!