Brooklyn Public Library Launches Virtual Library

The Brooklyn Public Library has put together an online resource with a virtual library to keep kids and parents engaged while most museums and libraries are closed! BPL announced that they have launched a virtual library that includes many activities and helpful lessons that will keep people busy throughout the day.

Children who enjoyed participating in Story Time at the library can now be a part of the fun virtually! Read and sing along with different librarians all across the boroughs. Virtual Bedtime Storytime will also be offered for some late-night reading! Kids can also spend some time creating art and participating in science activities through online videos! For older kids, BPL is offering activates such as Teen Writing Contests, Cultural Programs, and Virtual Mario Kart!

BPL also keeps into considerations that teenagers and adults are also stuck at home and need something to occupy their time. Spend some of your free time fixing up your resume and continuing your job search with the help of The Business and Career Center. For people who love to learn, classes such as language learning, business, software, and creative skills are offered using different online platforms! For teenagers who are starting to think about their future, explore different careers with Career Cruising or spend some time practice for the SAT or ACT with the Learning Express Library.

Kids and adults can fill their free time up with these fun and interactive programs during their time at home. These programs require a library card, so submit an application and join in on the fun!