The Best Family-Friendly Movies to Watch on a Snow Day

There’s plenty to do on snow days in NYC, but that also requires stepping outside…into the cold! If you’re looking to stay warm and cozy, watching the snowflakes from behind the window, you don’t have to leave your home to have fun. Stay in your PJs and make some hot chocolate for a family movie. Curl up on the couch and have a lazy snow day with your little ones. We’ve made a list of the top 10 movies for snow days, a mix of the newest flicks and timeless classics. When you’re ready, grab the popcorn and blankets, and sit back and relax for your snow day movie.

