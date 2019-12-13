The Best Family-Friendly Movies to Watch on a Snow Day

There’s plenty to do on snow days in NYC, but that also requires stepping outside…into the cold! If you’re looking to stay warm and cozy, watching the snowflakes from behind the window, you don’t have to leave your home to have fun. Stay in your PJs and make some hot chocolate for a family movie. Curl up on the couch and have a lazy snow day with your little ones. We’ve made a list of the top 10 movies for snow days, a mix of the newest flicks and timeless classics. When you’re ready, grab the popcorn and blankets, and sit back and relax for your snow day movie.
Already know that your little ones have too much energy to watch a movie once the snow starts falling? Check out The Best Activities and Museums for Snow Days in New York!
-
Frozen I and II
A Frozen movie for a freezing day outside is just want you need when it starts to snow! Even if your little ones have already seen the Frozen movies, start at the beginning with Frozen I and have a mini movie marathon at home with Frozen II. Kids of all ages love singing along to the Frozen songs and meeting Olaf, the kind, compassionate, and often funny snowman. While Frozen II is not yet on Disney Plus, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, the short film, and Frozen I are! Frozen II can still be seen in theaters if your kids are craving movie theater buttered popcorn.
-
Home Alone
While Home Alone had sequels, there’s nothing like the original Home Alone movie during the holiday season. A family classic from the ‘90s that generations of kids continue to watch and love. Home Alone tells the story of a young boy, Kevin, who comes from a huge family. In a rush to pack and get to the airport, the family forgets about Kevin. But Kevin has his own plans in store for how he’s going to spend his time home alone! Hopefully, your kiddos don’t get any ideas…
-
Elf
If your kids haven’t seen Elf yet, a snow day is the time to do so. Buddy was accidentally sent to the North Pole and raised among Santa’s elves. But Buddy feels like he doesn’t quite fit in, so he goes to New York (in full elf uniform) in hopes of finding his real dad. You could imagine he gets a few looks from the New Yorkers as he roams the streets as a giant elf. When Buddy finds his real dad, will they be able to form a relationship after so many years have gone by? Elf is entertaining, but it’s also a beautiful story about family and the holiday spirit.
-
Coraline
If you’re looking for a spooky movie to watch, Coraline is for your family! Disclaimer — although Coraline is rated PG, it can be quite scary for little ones. Coraline finds a secret door in her new house that leads to an alternate world that is very similar to her own, but seemingly better. But when her Other Mother and the rest of her Other Family try to keep her there forever, Coraline has to find a creative way to escape back to her real family.
-
The Lion King (2019)
A snow day is the perfect excuse to watch the newest Lion King movie if you didn’t get a chance to see it in theaters. Kids love how real the animals look in this updated version. Your little ones will surely laugh at Timon and Pumbaa’s jokes, as well as sing along with the talented Beyoncé as Nala. A touching classic, The Lion King has entertained families for years. If possible, The Lion King (2019) is even more heart-warming, funny, and magical for all ages.
-
Abominable
Teenager Yi and her two friends find a Yeti named Everest on a roof. Everest is far from home, so Yi and her friends embark on a journey to reunite the loveable, huge Yeti (who doesn’t always realize how strong he is!), with his family. The only problem is that a wealthy zoologist is after Everest too. Will they reunite Everest with his family in time? Kids love this character, so pre-warning: they might ask for their own Yeti after the movie!
-
A Dog’s Way Home
If you have a furry friend at home, your kids will certainly resonate with this one. A Dog’s Way Home is about a dog named Bella who travels 400 miles to reunite with her loving owner. Bella meets several people, and even an orphaned mountain lion, along the way, bringing a spark of joy to their lives. This movie will have a special place in your family’s heart, so expect a few tears to be shed and lots of smiles and laughs throughout.
-
Penguins
Rated G, this movie is great for your real little ones to enjoy. A penguin named Steve joins his fellow males in the icy Arctic spring to build a nest, find a partner, and start a family. But things don’t come so easy to Steve, as he encounters killer whales and leopard seals. Mirroring the icy chill on your snowy day, Penguins is a story of perseverance that your kids will treasure. And they’ll also like watching the penguins waddle around on screen!
-
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
If you’ve seen The Nutcracker on stage, you’ll recognize the story in this movie, but of course, there are a few twists. Clara needs a magical key to unlock a box, but when a golden thread leads her to a key, it soon disappears into a mysterious, parallel world. In this world, Clara meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice, and the regents who rule over the three realms. Clara and Phillip have to enter the fourth world to retrieve the key. Will they be brave enough?
-
The Incredibles 1 and 2
Sure, The Incredibles may not relate to snow, winter, or the holidays, but the superhero family spans generations, warming the hearts of kids and adults. If your kids are up for it, watch both The Incredibles 1 and 2! Watch Violet, Dash, and even little Jack-Jack fight off the villains before Mr. and Mrs. Incredible swoop in to help and save the day. Action-packed, hilarious, and touching, The Incredibles movies have a little something for everyone.