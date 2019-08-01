Summer Fun at NYC Museums: The Best Exhibits & Activities for Kids

August is here, and the stores are full of back to school supplies. But just because it’s the last month of summer, doesn’t mean that the summer fun is over. If you’ve had your fix of outdoor activities and events, there’s lots of opportunities for indoor play and exploration in NYC. Especially as the humidity rises and the heat waves last longer, it’s time to turn to summer fun at museums for air conditioned, NYC excitement. Museums are also educational places for enrichment. Kids embrace their creativity at the Children’s Museum of the Arts or learn about history and science at the American Museum of Natural History. We’ve collected the best exhibits and activities for kids at museums around the city. Some of the exhibitions have an expiration date, so be sure to head over before they’re over. Beat the heat with summer fun at museums!

If you’re looking for another opportunity for indoor fun, check out our guide to the best drop-in, indoor place spaces in Manhattan!