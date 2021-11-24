New Trader Joe’s Opening in Williamsburg!

By: Cate Corcoran

Trader Joe’s is really coming to Williamsburg. Bright red signage is up outside on the building at 200 Kent Avenue, between North 3rd Street and Metropolitan Avenue. The interior is being built out, and they are taking deliveries, according to a sign in the lobby.

Rumors of opening dates online are all over the place, with some saying Black Friday, November 30, December, and even January. The Trader Joe’s website says the location is “coming soon.” Based on what we saw when we stopped by recently, opening in three weeks or so seems possible.

Lee (the denim company) is taking up another storefront in the building, and other spaces are still empty. The building will have parking underground and, unusually, on the second level.

Trader Joe’s signed a lease for the space back in 2015, according ta a story in Crain’s at the time. That was back before Whole Foods opened on Bedford. The grocer has two other locations in the borough, in Boerum Hill — where the lines wrap around the block — and at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn. Anther location recently opened not far from Williamsburg in Long Island City.

The developer is Cornell Realty Management, who are active in the borough. They purchased the property in 2016 for $33 million. Michael Even is the architect of record, and LIVWRK handled the design of the building.

This story first appeared on Brownstoner.

Psst… Check out Best Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremonies in New York City To Visit in 2021!