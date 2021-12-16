The Best Holiday Break Activities in NYC!

New York City kids are about to start their holiday break, which means they will be able to spend some much needed time relaxing, making memories with family, and just having fun! Make this holiday break worthwhile with these fun activities you can do around NYC.

Add something sweet to your holiday season by checking out the Best Holiday Cookies to Make with Your Kids!

Suite up and get ready to help out your favorite pack of pups at The PAW Patrol Experience! Visit the CAMP Store at Hudson Yard to explore this one-of-a-kind shopping experience that your kids will love. Kids of all ages will explore different themed environments that are from PAW Patrol and will take part in a wide variety of games and activities.

For the first time ever, the Meatpacking District will be lighting up their cobblestone streets for the holiday season! Walk around the district with the family to find 10 different light displays that are made with colorful neon lights, larger-than-life snowmen and so much more.

One of the most highly anticipated kids movies of the year will be hitting the big screen during the winter break! Sing 2 brings back Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers as they get ready to take the stage at the entertainment capital of the world. The movie comes out everywhere on December 22nd and tickets are on sale now.

This break is a great time for kids to participate in some fun activities and signing them up for a camp is just a way to achieve that! All across the city, different companies and organizations are putting on holiday break camps that will suit all different kinds of interests your kids might have while keeping them occupied all week long.

Bring the kids to this family concert series that is sure to get them up and dancing! The Rock and Roll Playhouse puts on shows to target families with kids of all ages and gives them an experience that is not only fun, but also teaches them the history of rock music! The show will take place at Brooklyn Bowl on January 2nd at 12pm. Tickets are $15 for all guests, Children under 1 are free.

Sometimes during the break, you and your kids are not going to want to leave the house, yet want to find something fun to do at home. The best way to have fun while also relaxing is by turning on your favorite streaming service and watching a holiday movie! Pick from the many holiday favorites and enjoy one last watch before the season is over.

This holiday lights art park is sure to add some much needed happiness to your holiday break. LuminoCity Festival is open until January 9th and gives your family the opportunity to take a self-guided tour of the many beautiful light sculptures. These larger than life light art displays are not only fun for kids to observe, but it also brings parents back to when they were kids and how they were enchanted by the thoughts of the holiday season.

The most beloved show of the holiday season will still be hosting their Christmas Spectacular during the holiday break! During this iconic show, watch the Radio City Rockettes kick their way into the new year with beautifully choreographed numbers and dances that are sure to get you into the spirit of the holidays for a little while longer! Tickets are on sale now and show are scheduled to run through January 2nd.

Explore the Brooklyn Botanic Garden like you never have before. Once the sun goes down, the magical lights of Lightscape illuminate the garden to celebrate the beauty of nature in winter. Not only are you able to admire the light displays but you will also be able to take a look at pieces from local artists. Lightscape is open until January 9th and tickets are $34 for adults and $18 for kids.

It’s the season of giving and there is no better time to teach your kids the importance of spreading kindness and giving back to their community. CAMP Stores are partnering with Ally for their 2nd annual CAMP x Ally Toy Vault! This interactive experience at the company’s 5th Avenue location allows your kids to purchase a toy from a preselect group that they will donate to the Toy Vault. Those toys will be distributed to organizations around the country that help children in need.