10 Best Advent Calendars for Kids 2021

Best Advent Calendars for Kids!

One of the best ways to get excited for Christmas and get into the holiday spirit is by getting an advent calendar, where you can count down the days by opening doors with surprise presents, toys, and treats. There are many advent calendars for kids that they will love and that the whole family to have fun with, from popular characters to science-themed ones. Have fun this holiday by getting one and celebrating all December!

$39.99

Every kid’s favorite television show, Paw Patrol, has come out with its own advent calendar where your kids can count down the 24 days till Christmas with a new present each day. A small holiday-themed Paw Patrol collectible can be found behind each door of the calendar. Then, when all the pieces are collected, kids can use them to create a snowy day in adventure bay and play with their favorite toy characters! Recommended for ages 3 and up.

$19.03

Bring a little magic to your holidays! Perfect for the Harry Potter fans, this calendar shows iconic moments from the beloved franchise with 25 days of unique collectibles. This is a perfect gift for all ages that include collectibles such as festive paper ornaments to Harry Potter–inspired recipe cards and more.

$23.99

Does your kids love to build and create? Well, this LEGO holiday advent calendar is perfect for them to build while celebrating the holiday season. Behind each door is a buildable toy that can be used in kids’ imaginative play. This is a 370- piece set that included 5 miniature dolls as well as kitten and puppy figures. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

$20.87

From a galaxy far far away, this holiday Star Wars advent calendar is filled with more than 30 surprises spread out over 25 days of opening doors. Every day is something new from greeting cards to paper ornaments, buttons, booklets, and more.

$34.99

For the younger kids, My First Advent Calendar is perfect for entertaining their holiday curiosity. It holds 24 wooden farm animal figures for them to play with along with a story pamphlet that comes with each toy. The toys are easy to hold and perfect for small hands. Recommended for ages 2-4.

$39.95

This unique advent calendar gives your child 24 fun science experiments that double as educational experiences filled with topics of Chemistry and Biology to Mechanics, Optics, and Magnetics. This calendar is perfect for kids who love science but there is no prior knowledge needed to complete the experiments. Step-by-step instructions are included with each experiment. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

$15.50

This pop-up advent calendar has beautiful illustrations with 24 hidden doors for a Christmas countdown that is fun for the whole family. The calendar is a simple but great way to get kids into the holiday spirit and build anticipation and excitement for each new day.

$23.99

If your kid is obsessed with cars, get them this exciting countdown calendar filled with exciting vehicles like cars, trucks, tractors, and even helicopters. Behind each of the 24 doors is a buildable vehicle kid can build and then play with. The blocks of the different vehicles can be assembled into different shapes allowing for even more variation in toys and stimulation of their small creative minds.

$9.99

A classic advent calendar, this Lindt chocolate holiday calendar is filled with 24 milk chocolate delights for a perfect Christmas countdown. The smooth, rich, and gourmet treats include ones such as Mini Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Balls to Lindt Mini BEAR Milk Chocolates. The whole family will love having delicious chocolates to look forward to every day in December.

$32.95

To bring holiday fun, this calendar is shaped in the form of a train and has a toy surprise for every day of 24 days before Christmas. There are four themed trains that come with miniature figures and fun accessories. Kids will never get bored with this advent to play with.