Explore the LuminoCity Festival this Holiday Season!

LuminoCity Festival, a fun holiday lights art park, shines a bright light on the celebratory season. The festival returns this year (this time set in Manhasset in Long Island) and is a holiday spectacular of light sculptures ideal for a festive family holiday outing.

The festive and fun outdoor event is open through January 9, and is a timed entry experience for guests of all ages. Enter LuminoCity and take a self-guided journey on the one-way meandering path. “Inspired by our 2021 theme, Shine Again, we aspire to bring hope, joy and that spark of creativity that lives in all of us.” Everyone will enjoy feasting their eyes on the exciting and larger-than-life exhibits. This year, there is an all-new exhibit entitled Lumi’s Utopia. We love the new lightscapes created by and for kids. LuminoCity held an art contest and the winners’ drawings were brought to life in 3D and illuminated at the festival.

The festival is a visual spectacular featuring countless sets of larger than life light art displays. Whether meandering through the Christmas Hills or through Alice’s Tea Party, there are interactive elements that kids of all ages will enjoy (like a horse and carriage, igloos, and tunnels) and photo ops are all along the way.

When visiting, everyone around us seemed to be in awe of the massive bright and beautiful light displays. From laying eyes on a beautiful horse drawn carriage at the start of our journey and walking our way through a shooting star tunnel and past dogs, cats, penguins, pandas, and gingerbread people, and more, there was something fun to see at every turn. Kids will love posing for the requisite photo opp and smile from ear to ear.

The timed entry was a breeze and there were little to no lines for entry and the little line moves very smoothly. We spent a little more than an hour there so dress accordingly. It can get cold as the light displays are all outdoors so bundle up. For some, it may be worth investing in VIP tickets since they offer express check in to skip ahead of the general admission line and you get a free goodie bag with merch.

To ensure health and safety, LuminoCity states, “There will be limited time slots open to visitors to keep social distance for all visitors. Timed entry into the festival ensures not only your safety but will allow you to receive the best experience possible. Hand Sanitizers stations will be strategically placed for you to use. All visitors, vendors, and staff are encouraged to wear their masks. Please maintain social distancing from other parties for the safety of all visitors and the staff.” There are also local food trucks and vendors to enjoy as well. Strollers are allowed and restrooms are available.

Families will enjoy the brilliant visuals and interactive components and have an enchanting experience. It’s a wonderland of lights! General Admission tickets start at $27 online with discounts for students, seniors, and children. There is nearby parking and a shuttle bus from a farther parking lot as needed.

For more information, visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/

Are you looking for another holiday activity to do with the family? Check out 7 Best Holiday Train Rides Near NYC!