Best Apple Cider Doughnuts In and Near NYC

As autumn sweeps through New York City, there’s no better way to embrace the season than by indulging in apple cider… and there’s no better way to indulge in apple cider than in doughnut form.

Whether you’re a local looking for your fall fix or a tourist eager to explore the city’s culinary delights, this guide will lead you to some of the best places in NYC to enjoy these delicious autumn treats.

After serving renowned doughnuts in Danbury, Connecticut for several years, Grounds Doughnut House recently expanded its reach to The Bronx.

These apple cider doughnuts are an autumn lover’s dream and can be paired with one of their international coffee roasts. We recommend the Indonesian light roast, as its subtle sweet flavors won’t compete with the richness of a cider doughnut.

Located in Brooklyn, this whimsical café is family-owned and offers both sweet and savory breakfast options. Their fall menu features an apple cider glazed doughnut to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as an apple cider cinnamon doughnut to satisfy your spice tooth.

You can find the aptly named Posh Pop Bakeshop just a couple blocks from Washington Square Park. These colorful confections are almost as fun to look at as they are to eat. If you can resist framing these treats on your wall, the cinnamon sugar-coated apple cider doughnut is a must-try.

What began as a little bakery in Brooklyn has expanded to locations around NYC. Dough specializes in oversized, handcrafted doughnuts with unique flavors that you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

Our seasonal favorite here is the apple cider-infused doughnut with almond streusel. Nothing goes with the tartness of cider better than nuttiness.

If oversized doughnuts aren’t your style, then Doughnuttery’s iconic mini doughnuts are for you, and you can find them in locations around Manhattan.

With several fall-themed classic flavors to choose from, you can’t go wrong with the mini apple cider doughnuts that are made with yummy orange zest!

Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee specializes in vegan treats that are designed to be paired perfectly with your morning cup of joe.

Conveniently located in seven places throughout NYC, you’ve probably walked past this hidden gem without even noticing. Next time take notice, and take the time to pick up an apple cider doughnut (or a dozen).

Apple cider doughnuts don’t have to be just a treat… they can be a whole experience! Get a taste of rural life in NYC at the Queens County Farm Museum.

During their annual fall festival, you can enjoy freshly made apple cider and apple cider doughnuts on a historic farm. Where else can agricultural education and doughnuts go hand in hand?

Located just outside of the city in Warwick, NY, Apple Ridge Orchards offers apple flavored treats in their freshest and most delicious form.

You can make a day trip out of apple picking in the orchard and visiting the farm friendly animals, or you can simply stop by the farm stand for those fresh and famous apple cider doughnuts.

If frozen treats are more to your tastes, then you’re no doubt familiar (and maybe a regular) with Baskin Robbins.

The flavor of the month of October is Apple Cider Donut Ice Cream, made with baked apple cider-flavored donut pieces and cinnamon sugar swirls. Even a multinational dessert chain knows the power of apple cider doughnuts!