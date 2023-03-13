10 St. Patrick’s Day Recipes to Make This Year

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish cuisine! Whether you’re looking for classic Irish staple or a new spin on old favorite recipes, we have some great options to cook for your family this year.

Here are 10 recipes to try out this St. Patrick’s Day!

Psst… Looking for more food for St. Patrick’s Day? Here are the Best Irish Restaurants in NYC and Nearby 2023!

This traditional Irish potato and sausage stew should make its way into your St. Patrick’s Day rotation.

It’s the perfect comfort food for the holiday, especially considering it takes place in the chilly month of March. The combination of bacon, pork sausage and potato cooked in a rich brown gravy is the perfect meal to enjoy after a long week.

There’s no yeast or rising time required to make this St. Patrick’s Day staple! With just four or five ingredients that come together in about 10 minutes, you can whip up this bread in no time.

Top your fresh-baked Irish soda bread with butter, jam or marmalade, or eat it alongside a soup or stew.

A fun twist on a classic dinner, these Shepherd’s Pie Potato Bowls deliver mashed potato goodness in individual portions. It’s all the fun of a traditional shepherd’s pie in a twice-baked potato bowl.

A full Irish breakfast was originally concocted to fuel a long day working a manual job in the field, but this hearty meal can help power you for whatever lies ahead of you on a normal day.

There are a ton of components that go into a full Irish breakfast. It typically includes bacon slices and sausages, runny fried eggs, baked beans, grilled or fried tomatoes, hash browns and black pudding, a type of Irish blood sausage.

Even vegans and vegetarians can get in on the meat and potatoes fun this St. Patricks’ Day.

This recipe ditches ground beef or lamb in favor of lentils but doesn’t sacrifice any of the hearty, savory and comforting qualities that comes with a traditional shepherd’s pie.

It’s a perfect option if you’re looking for a vegan or vegetarian or you’re just looking to try more meatless recipes.

This dinner of sausage, onion gravy and mashed potatoes is a great dinner option any time of the year if you’re looking for something easy to make and delicious and comforting to eat.

Round out this dinner with a side of steamed vegetables like peas.

Use your leftover corned beef from St. Patrick’s Day dinner into a delicious and filling Saturday morning breakfast. A corned beef hash pairs perfectly with poached eggs for a family brunch.

A hearty stew is the perfect meal for the whole family. This recipe uses Guinness Beer, which gives the stew a rich, deep flavor that makes the beef tender and irresistible.

Plus, you can make this recipe in the oven, slow cooker or pressure cooker.

Keep the St. Patrick’s Day fun going into lunchtime with these corned beef sandwiches. It’s a great way to put your leftover corned beef to good use.

With Russian dressing, dill pickle relish, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread, this sandwich can make it’s way into your lunch rotation any time of the year.

No holiday is complete without dessert! While not exactly a traditional Irish dessert, these Lucky Charms Bars are right up the alley of St. Patrick’s Day spirit, and it’s a fun twist on your everyday Rice Krispie Treats.

Throw them in your kid’s lunch box for a fun and festive cafeteria treat.