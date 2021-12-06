Kwanzaa Celebrations Happening in NYC!

Things Happening in NYC to Celebrate Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is a week-long annual holiday that honors African-American and Pan-African culture and traditions. This year the holiday falls from December 26th to January 1st and is celebrated by millions of people around the world. If you are a New Yorker that celebrates Kwanzaas there are many events and festivities happening across the five boroughs and online.

Visit the Apollo Digital Stage to see a production that aims to bring communities and families together and celebrate Kwanzaa. The show features the Forces of Nature Dance Theater and is filled with music, percussion, modern and African dance, showcasing traditions from across the country. The performance will be aired on December 26, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST. You can also watch on-demand with a Tune-In Ticket from December 26 – January 3. The Tickets are Pay What You Wish.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum Kwanzaa Celebration– In Person

145 Brooklyn Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11213

Join the largest family Kwanzaa event in New York City at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum for their 14th annual Kwanzaa Celebration. Learn about the seven principles of Kwanzaa with different performances, workshops, art projects, and more on each day of seven days. With traditional Ghanaian drum classes, a pottery workshop, and guests such as storyteller Sharon Gordon and the Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, you don’t want to miss all the fun planned through the week. The events will be happening from December 26 to December 30th. Admission costs $13 per person for all visitors over the age of one. Proof of vaccine and Photo ID are required for visitors 12 and over.

Sister to Sister International (STSI) Kwanzaa 2021 Celebration– In Person

342 Warburton Avenue Yonkers, NY 10701

This Pre-Kwanzaa celebration at the Nepperhan Community Center is a day for people to come together for dinner, dancing, and vendor shopping that will be fun for the whole family. Sister to Sister International is a global network that works to connect women of African Descent to resources to empower and strengthen them. The event will be held on Sunday, December 19th, and charges $20 admission for adults and $10 for students.

153-10 Jamaica Avenue Queens, NY 11432

If you’re looking for an entertaining in-person performance to celebrate and learn about Kwanzaa, this is the perfect show which tells the unifying and creative interpretation of Kwanzaa, celebrating family, community, and culture. The performance will be held on December 11th at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center. Admission is $30 for general admission, $10 for children and elders, $23 for students (with an ID). Proof of Vaccine is required to enter the facility.

Kwanzaa Extravaganza– In Person

677 Lafayette Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216

You are encouraged to come dressed in your finest African Attire for this Kwanzaa celebration at the Magnolia Earth Tree Center. This family-friendly event will include music, face painting, a children’s show vendors, and more. It will take place on the first day of Kwanzaa, December 26 with the doors opening at 3 pm. Admission is donation-based only and the suggested donation is $30.

Holiday Mania 2021– In Person

2050 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10029

Kwanzaa will be one of the many holidays celebrated in this Free Holiday Extravaganza that includes a first come first serve giveaway! You will be able to visit Kwanzaa Village to see Papa Kwanzaa, spin the Wheel of Kwanzaa, and enjoy Kwanzaa activities and games. Holiday Mania will be held on December 14th from 2- 6 pm.

For a relaxed and at-home celebration, you and your family can watch Virtual Kwanzaa stories read by Ms.Tee from the Port Chester-Rye Brook Public Library. The stories will be read starting on November 26th, 2021, and continuing until January 2nd, 2022. You can watch them here.

Your Queens 5th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration– In Person and Online

187-17 Linden Blvd. St Albans, NY 11412

Back for the 5th year, Your Queens Kwanzaa celebration will include the lighting of the Seven Kwanzaa Principles, a dance performance, vendors, gifts, and delicious caribbean foods. It will take place on Sunday, December 26th from 4-7 pm. Donations are accepted.

Parkchester’s Annual Celebration of Kwanzaa– In Person and Online

1315 Olmstead Avenue Bronx, NY 10462

This year, Parkchester’s annual celebration will celebrate the fifth principle, “Nia (Purpose)”, which Parkchester describes as a commitment to the building, developing, and defending of our community. There will be performers and speakers at the event. It will also be live streamed on youtube and facebook. This event will take place on December 30th from 4-8 pm EST.