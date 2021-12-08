10 Trader Joe’s Holiday Items to Try this Holiday Season

New Trader Joe’s Holiday Items!

The holiday season is finally upon us. Whether you celebrate, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or any other holiday, this is the season to spend time with our loved ones. However, we all know that this time of the year also means that delicious holiday treats for you and your whole family to enjoy. And who’s better at creating unique and tasty treats other than Trader Joe’s! Check out these 10 delicious Trader Joe’s holiday items to try this holiday season!

Price $2.99

This seasonal Oat Beverage adds onto the holiday tradition of drinking egg nog, dating back to the 17th Century. The new Trader Joe’s O’ Nog “calls on the power of oats to deliver” a creamy and satisfying treat, similar to the real thing… but vegan. The nutmeg and ginger profile will teleport you to opening gifts on Christmas morning or celebrating with your loved ones.

Price $5.99

Looking for the perfect holiday appetizer to make, but you don’t want to spend a copious amount of time cooking? These Beef En Croute bites are the perfect option! Based on the classic Beef Wellington dish, the bite-sized treats include a combination of beef with diced mushrooms, shallots, herbs and wine, all wrapped in a puff pastry.

Price $4.49

Another appetizer option for your holiday gatherings, Trader Joe’s new Olive Bites are coming to the freezer section this holiday season! With olives in two varieties — green Castelvetrano olives, and dark purple Kalamats, these cheese-stuffed treats will please any guest.

Price $2.99

What happens when you mix candy canes with Trader Joe’s scrumptious Joe-Joe cookies, but in ice cream form? Well, you get a pint of the Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s Ice cream, a mixture of holiday flavors that is a perfect dessert on the holiday, or even while sitting in front of the TV watching classic Christmas movies. This ice cream includes peppermint and vanilla ice creams, chocolate fudge, topped off with chunks of Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s Cookies.

Price $2.99

The Decked Out Tree Cookies are back for the 2021 holiday season! These tree-shaped biscuits are filled with milk chocolate creme, decorated with white snow-like icing and white and red sprinkles. Trader Joe’s prides themselves on the fact that they overdid these holiday trees, because why stop at basic?

Price $2.69

Everyone loves cookies and milk, but no one likes when the cookie falls in. That’s where the Cookie Mug Hanger comes in handy! Perfect for the holiday season, these gingerbread person-shaped cookies are designed to hang out the edge of the mug, just waiting to be dunked and munched. Pair these cookies with either milk, or your favorite holiday beverage; Trader Joe’s suggests their “Wintery Coffee, Eggnog, or a freshly melted Hot Cocoa Ornament”.

Price $3.49

Taking the concept of the sugar plum, which originally was a candy made of chopped and dried fruit — only sometimes including plum — covered in sugar, Trader Joe’s decided to combine sparkling water with blended plum juice and white grape juice concentrate. Each sip will create a “vision of sugar plums” dancing around in your head, and contains less sugar than the average juice.

Price $4.29

These bite-sized snacks are the epitome of winter flavors, combining mint and chocolate to create the perfect dairy-free, vegan treat. The Mint & Chip Bon Bons are made using frozen coconut milk and contain vegan chocolate chips coated in a chocolate coating. Grab them on the go or serve them at your next holiday gathering.

Price $2.79

Do you start your morning off with tea, but use the same flavor all year round? Change it up with Trader Joe’s Winter Wake up Tea! This black tea is embedded with cinnamon, fragrant orange peel, and spicy ginger and cloves that’ll wake you up, and put you in the holiday spirit!