5 Awesome Finds I Scored at Five Below You’ve Got to Check Out

In case, you’re not familiar, Five Below is a chain of stores that sells trending items at affordable prices. The original premise of the store was that it only stocked items that were priced at $5 or below (hence the name). Although many of the items still follow that idea, Five Below has introduced products that they call “Five Beyond” with offerings above $5, but still an excellent value.

Besides its incredible selection, Five Below also serves as a great family activity. Gather the kids and release them into the aisles and aisles of toys, games, clothes, candy, accessories, and more, and they’ll be occupied for hours while costing you less than a trip to the movies. Add to the fun by assigning everyone a member of the family that they have to shop for!

Here are 5 of our favorite Five Below finds:

Bluey™ Slimygloop® Mix ‘Ems Scented Slime Set

Bluey, everyone’s favorite animated Heeler pup from the hit Disney Jr. show, Bluey, is featured on a variety of products at Five Below. We like the Bluey™ Slimygloop® Mix ‘Ems Scented Slime Set because you don’t have to make this scented slime from scratch. It also comes with beads, glitter, and a character charm, allowing for customization and tactile fun. Go on, just try to play without singing the catchy theme song. Ages 3 and older. $5.

Psst… Check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Top Toys for Kids of All Ages

The Wizard of Oz Squishmallows

Is there such a thing as having too many Squishmallows? The correct answer is no. Add The Wizard of Oz™ Squishmallows™ characters to your collection featuring all of your favorites including Dorothy, Glinda, The Wicked Witch of The West, and The Tin Man. You can snuggle with the whole crew of 6.5-inch cuties while watching Wicked, the prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Maybe you’ve heard of it? Ages 3 and older. $5.95 each.

Nissin Ramen Case For AirPods

Keep your AirPods safe, but make it fashionable. AirPods are the go-to for listening on the run, but you won’t get too far if you lose them. Five Below offers a wide variety of AirPod holders in an array of colors and patterns that let you keep yours close by while also allowing for quick changes depending on your mood or outfit. We liked the quirky Nissin® Ramen Case For AirPods®, which is best for storing the charging case. $5.

Pokémon Pokeball Puzzle

If Pokémon has taken hold in your home, you know that you have to catch them all! From trading cards to video games, the world of Pokémon keeps fans of all ages occupied for hours on end. Add to the fun with this adorable Pokémon™ Pokeball Puzzle featuring many of your favorite characters like Charizard, Squirtle, Eevee, and of course, Pikachu. After completing this 100-piece set it can be stored inside the Poké Ball it comes with or use the case for other Pokémon adventures! Ages 6 and older. $5.

Psst… Check out 8 Hanukkah-Themed Gift Ideas

Hello Kitty Remote Control Figure With Pop Confetti Function

Hello Kitty came on the scene in 1974 and has been amassing generations of fans ever since. You will find no shortage of items bearing her and her friends’ images at Five Below. Plushies, neck pillows, and journal sets just scratch the surface of what you’ll see. This Hello Kitty® Remote Control Figure With Pop Confetti Function is too adorable not to spotlight. Take any birthday to the next level when Hello Kitty walks into the room and launches confetti out of her party hat — all via remote control. The set also comes with an interchangeable number sheet to allow for age personalization. Ages 8 and older. $20.

Find a Five Below near you by visiting their website and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, for the latest news.