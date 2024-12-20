New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Shopping and Style

5 Awesome Finds I Scored at Five Below You’ve Got to Check Out

By Posted on
5 Awesome Finds I Scored at Five Below You’ve Got to Check Out
Getty

5 Awesome Finds I Scored at Five Below You’ve Got to Check Out

In case, you’re not familiar, Five Below is a chain of stores that sells trending items at affordable prices. The original premise of the store was that it only stocked items that were priced at $5 or below (hence the name). Although many of the items still follow that idea, Five Below has introduced products that they call “Five Beyond” with offerings above $5, but still an excellent value.

Besides its incredible selection, Five Below also serves as a great family activity. Gather the kids and release them into the aisles and aisles of toys, games, clothes, candy, accessories, and more, and they’ll be occupied for hours while costing you less than a trip to the movies. Add to the fun by assigning everyone a member of the family that they have to shop for!

Here are 5 of our favorite Five Below finds:

Bluey™ Slimygloop® Mix ‘Ems Scented Slime Set

My 5 Five Below Finds

Bluey, everyone’s favorite animated Heeler pup from the hit Disney Jr. show, Bluey, is featured on a variety of products at Five Below. We like the Bluey™ Slimygloop® Mix ‘Ems Scented Slime Set because you don’t have to make this scented slime from scratch. It also comes with beads, glitter, and a character charm, allowing for customization and tactile fun. Go on, just try to play without singing the catchy theme song. Ages 3 and older. $5. 

Psst… Check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Top Toys for Kids of All Ages

The Wizard of Oz Squishmallows

My 5 Five Below Finds

Is there such a thing as having too many Squishmallows? The correct answer is no. Add The Wizard of Oz™ Squishmallows™ characters to your collection featuring all of your favorites including Dorothy, Glinda, The Wicked Witch of The West, and The Tin Man. You can snuggle with the whole crew of 6.5-inch cuties while watching Wicked, the prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Maybe you’ve heard of it? Ages 3 and older. $5.95 each.

Nissin Ramen Case For AirPods

My 5 Five Below Finds

Keep your AirPods safe, but make it fashionable. AirPods are the go-to for listening on the run, but you won’t get too far if you lose them. Five Below offers a wide variety of AirPod holders in an array of colors and patterns that let you keep yours close by while also allowing for quick changes depending on your mood or outfit. We liked the quirky Nissin® Ramen Case For AirPods®, which is best for storing the charging case. $5. 

Pokémon Pokeball Puzzle

My 5 Five Below Finds

If Pokémon has taken hold in your home, you know that you have to catch them all! From trading cards to video games, the world of Pokémon keeps fans of all ages occupied for hours on end.  Add to the fun with this adorable Pokémon™ Pokeball Puzzle featuring many of your favorite characters like Charizard, Squirtle, Eevee, and of course, Pikachu. After completing this 100-piece set it can be stored inside the Poké Ball it comes with or use the case for other Pokémon adventures! Ages 6 and older. $5.

Psst… Check out 8 Hanukkah-Themed Gift Ideas

Hello Kitty Remote Control Figure With Pop Confetti Function

My 5 Five Below Finds

Hello Kitty came on the scene in 1974 and has been amassing generations of fans ever since. You will find no shortage of items bearing her and her friends’ images at Five Below.  Plushies, neck pillows, and journal sets just scratch the surface of what you’ll see. This Hello Kitty® Remote Control Figure With Pop Confetti Function is too adorable not to spotlight. Take any birthday to the next level when Hello Kitty walks into the room and launches confetti out of her party hat — all via remote control. The set also comes with an interchangeable number sheet to allow for age personalization. Ages 8 and older. $20. 

Find a Five Below near you by visiting their website and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, for the latest news.

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

More from Shopping and Style

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Cucu's PlayHouse

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Interactive, live-streaming music and movement class in Spanish for babies, toddlers and preschoolers!&lt;br /&gt;Join us every day from Monday through Saturday at 1:30 pm EST to sing, dance and play together while learning Spanish from your home.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;This class is part of a Spanish Immersion Program where your child will be introduced to basic concepts like the animals, colors, numbers and letters. All of these through the universal language of Music. Each session is fun, interactive and engaging.&lt;br /&gt;A selection of Children Songs in Spanish guides the class from start to finish. Activities are related to the lyrics, in order to familiarize the children with the words and their meanings. Some of the songs encourage the children to dance. Nilda uses puppets, musical instruments, and props to teach children basic vocabulary through action and interaction, rather than through translation.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The classes are streamed on Zoom&#039;s webinar platform. Participants (children, parents, nannies) are able to join the video from their homes and interact with us in real-time, it is a fun and engaging experience.&lt;/div&gt;

Instituto Cervantes

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;&quot; style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Children and teenagers learn to understand and express themselves in Spanish, while improving their communication skills through a dynamic immersion program taught by NATIVE TEACHERS that combines CLASSES, ARTISTIC WORKSHOPS and FUN ACTIVITIES! All of our high-qualified teachers are native Spanish speakers who adapt the structure of the class to the needs and levels of each group while conducting the classes entirely in Spanish. We offer both Spanish Summer Camps and Regular Courses for children along the year to foster language learning and multicultural understanding.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Broadway Dance Center Children and Teens

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;With more than 35 years of experience, Broadway Dance Center Children &amp;amp; Teens provides young movers ages 3-18 with exceptional training. BDC delivers the finest all-around dance experience for students by offering a wide variety of styles and levels, performance opportunities, and the highest caliber dance instruction that only New York City and BDC Children &amp;amp; Teens can provide.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;This studio is so much more than a training course for young dancers; it is a diverse, family-friendly community for budding creatives. It has an exemplary faculty who follow the vision to not only develop a dancer&amp;rsquo;s love and ability in dance, but to do so in a nurturing and supportive way.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;text-align: left;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-16583089-7fff-d8a9-61c2-8f689f7348b2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;