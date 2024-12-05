3 Powerful Life Lessons From the Wicked Movie



The highly anticipated movie Wicked has officially landed in theaters, bringing the story of two unlikely friends to the big screen and teaching a few important life lessons along the way. This film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which first premiered in 2003, is based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

The storyline of Wicked delves into the untold origins of two witches from The Wizard of Oz film: Glinda and Elphaba. The talented witches are brought to life by the talented Cynthia Erivo who plays Elphaba and Ariana Grande who plays Glinda. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked transports viewers to the magical land of Oz, where the two witches face numerous challenges and embark on a journey that truly defies gravity.

Wicked has been a massive hit, not just in theaters, but also going viral across every social media platform. Kids and teens everywhere are finding pieces of themselves in the two witches, Glinda and Elphaba. In today’s world, where media plays such a huge role, we all crave content that’s not only entertaining but also wholesome and meaningful for our children.

The Wicked movie offers a powerful mix of both, tackling important themes that serve as valuable lessons for kids and adults alike. Here are some of the key lessons we discovered while watching the movie—ones we can all learn from and carry with us.

Don’t Always Believe What You See and Hear



One of the biggest themes in Wicked is the idea of not judging a book by its cover, and it’s something we see play out through several characters.

Elphaba, the movie’s protagonist, is immediately noticed for her green skin, which becomes the target of constant mockery and bullying. Her classmates see her as different and judge her based on her appearance, not knowing the true power she possesses.

As the story unfolds, we learn that Elphaba has more magical abilities than anyone could have imagined, proving that what’s on the outside doesn’t define who you are or what you’re capable of. Her journey teaches us the importance of looking beyond surface-level differences and valuing people for who they truly are.

The Wizard of Oz is a great example of the opposite of Elphaba’s story. On the outside, he’s seen as a powerful, all-knowing figure, largely because of the rumors surrounding him and the glittering, grandiose Emerald City he calls home. Everyone around him believes in his authority and strength. But when Elphaba finally meets the Wizard, we discover the truth—he has no real power at all.

Instead, he relies on the flashy distractions and illusions of the city to hide his lack of substance. This contrast between appearance and reality is a powerful reminder that not everything that glitters is gold and true power often lies beneath the surface. It’s also a lesson about the dangers of believing in false images of people and the importance of authenticity.

It is Okay to Be Different

Elphaba’s journey is all about learning to embrace what makes her different. From the beginning, she’s constantly mocked for her green skin, and that bullying creates a lot of insecurity, making her feel like she’s not enough. But as the movie goes on, she starts to realize that being different is actually her strength.

By the end, Elphaba fully embraces who she is and takes pride in her uniqueness. Her story is a great reminder that what makes us stand out is often what makes us special, and the more we own it, the more powerful we become.

Stand Up For What You Believe in Even When it is Difficult

In Wicked, Elphaba shows us the power of sticking to your beliefs, even when it’s tough. She’s passionate about animal rights, but when she meets the Wizard, he offers her a tempting deal: a life of luxury in Oz, but at the cost of betraying everything she stands for. This would mean turning her back on the animals and stripping them of their rights.

It would’ve been the easy choice, but Elphaba decides to stay true to her morals and refuses the Wizard’s offer. This moment is a reminder that doing the right thing isn’t always the easiest path, but staying true to yourself and your values is always worth it.

Powerful Lyrics

The musical film comes with a soundtrack full of songs that carry powerful messages. Here’s a list of lyrics that hold deep meaning:

“Everyone deserves the chance to fly”

“I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game”

“I’m through accepting limits ‘cause someone says they’re so”

“My future is unlimited”

“This weird quirk I’ve tried to suppress or hide is a talent that could help me…”

“Don’t lose sight of who you are”

Final Takeaway

Overall the Wicked movie is an educational, entertaining, and inspiring piece. It’s full of important messages that we hope our kids can take with them as they grow. The story teaches us about embracing who we are, standing up for what’s right, and not judging others by how they look—lessons that are meaningful for everyone.



