8 Hanukkah-Themed Gift Ideas

Find the perfect Hanukkah-themed gift to make this holiday season special!

Beginning on the eve of Wednesday, December 25th, families around the world will light their menorahs in observance of Hanukkah and continue to do so for the next eight nights. Hanukkah traditions include eating latkes (fried potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (donuts), spinning dreidels (small four-sided tops) and exchanging gifts. Check out our list of Hanukkah-themed gifts perfect for every member of your tribe.

Psst… Check out these great Hanukkah events in the NY area:

27 Festive Hanukkah Events for Families in New York City

19 Great Family-Friendly Hanukkah Events on Long Island

Sweet Wink Tutu Skirt

I am a sucker for a tutu, so when I saw this Sweet Wink piece, I knew it would have to go in my gift guide. In a departure from the usual blue and white Hanukkah colors, this super soft tulle skirt features shades of pink, hints of sparkle, and a fabulous gold waistband. Girls 1-10. $38. macys.com

KiwiCo Light-Up Menorah

You can’t have Hanukkah without a menorah, so my 7-year-old and I assembled the KiwiCo. Light-Up Menorah kit. WIth easy to follow illustrated instructions that allowed for customization, our new menorah shines bright with LED lights. We also enjoyed the Hanukkah-themed tidbits sprinkled throughout the instruction booklet. Ages 5 and older; $29.95. kiwico.com

Long Sleeve Pocket Tee

vineyard vines, known for their preppy aesthetic and seasonal tees sporting their iconic whale mascot, this Hanukkah long sleeve pocket tee is perfect to wear for all 8 nights. These soft 100% cotton shirts come in a variety of sizes from children to adults making it a great pick for everyone in the family. Girls 2T-L; Boys 2T-XL; Women XXS-3X; Men XS-XXL. $32.50-$49.50. vineyardvines.com

Baked by Melissa’s Festival of Bites

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Baked by Melissa’s Festival of Bites mini cupcake collection. These limited edition bite-size delights come in four unique flavors: Caramel Cake Batter (stuffed with dulce de leche), White Chocolate Hot Cocoa, Snowcap, and Chocolate Babka (topped with cinnamon crumble and chocolate drizzle). My taste-testing assistants and I gobbled these up faster than we probably should have. Lesson learned. Festival of Bites starts at $37 and can be found at all Baked by Melissa stores and online at bakedbymelissa.com. Nationwide shipping available.

Happy Hanukkah Platter

You’ll be the hit of the Hanukkah party when you show up with fresh latkes laid out on Target’s sturdy stoneware Happy Hanukkah platter. $20; Target stores and target.com

iKippah Yarmulke

As the great Adam Sandler once sang “put on your yarmulke, here comes Hanukkah.” iKippah offers ten Hanukkah-themed prints to choose from in a variety of sizes. $10; ikippahs.com

BaubleBar’s Hanukkah Pavé Dreidel & Menorah Set with Earrings

Festoon your ears with BaubleBar’s Hanukkah Pavé Dreidel & Menorah set featuring two pairs of earrings that you can mix and match. $44; bloomingdales.com

Magnetic Me’s Menorah and Dreidel Print Footie Pajamas

This list wouldn’t be complete without Hanukkah pajamas, so I present to you Magnetic Me’s menorah and dreidel print footie. Besides the adorable design, the magnetic closures make dressing and undressing babies a breeze- especially when they’re squirming. Child sizes newborn-8 years; adult sizes XS-XXL. $40-$98. magneticme.com

Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more and that’s why we’ve created A Very Merry New York Family Holiday Guide! We’ve got everything you need to make 2024 your family’s best holiday ever: you’ll find Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa events, tree lightings, holiday light shows, gift guides, holiday shopping ideas, dining options, books, movies, elf on the shelf ideas and so much more!