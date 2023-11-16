New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Festivals & Holidays

19 NYC Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

By & Posted on
8 NYC Hotels Offering Thanksgiving Dinner
Unsplash

19 NYC Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. The holiday wouldn’t be complete without dinner, but some people would rather celebrate by making memories with family and friends instead of spending the whole day cooking.

Luckily, many restaurants around the city offer Thanksgiving dinners, so you and your family can enjoy the tradition without the stress. 

Here are 19 NYC restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner!  

Psst… Here’s how the Morgan Library and Museum is celebrating their centennial!

Dowling’s at The Carlyle

35 E 76th St., New York, NY 10021
12 to 9:30 pm
$260 per person

Combine high-end, fine dining with a chic atmosphere and Thanksgiving at Dowling’s at The Carlyle. With their warm and cozy fall menu, you can start off with a seasonal butternut squash soup.

On top of that, their delicious appetizers include foie gras terrine, Maryland crab cake, goat cheese quiche, farro salad and smoked salmon.

As you move into entrees you’ll have a choice of roasted turkey (with all the classic sides), lamb shank, halibut, butternut squash ravioli or acorn squash.

Be sure to save room for dessert, as you’ll have the option to enjoy caramelized pumpkin pie, flourless chocolate cake, apple tart or vanilla panna cotta. 

Hyatt Union Square New York

134 Fourth Ave., New York, NY, 10003
$75 per person

Spend your Thanksgiving at Bowery Road of the Hyatt in Union Square. The prix fixe, three-course meal is sure to give your tastebuds an enchanting holiday experience. For your first course, choose between appetizers like pumpkin soup, baby kale salad and marinated beets.

For your main course, enjoy slow roasted green circle turkey, braised short ribs or faroe island salmon. Pumpkin, apple crumble or maple pecan pie will be available for dessert. 

Locanda Verde at the Greenwich Hotel

377 Greenwich St., New York, NY, 10013
$155 per person
$68 per child 12 and under

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast by Chef Andrew Carmellini at Greenwich Hotel’s Locanda Verde. The prix fixe menu includes an antipasti with sheep’s milk ricotta, autumn salad, citrus carpaccio and potato gnocchi.

The main course includes turkey, stuffing, marble potato fonduta and brussels sprouts. For dessert, enjoy dark chocolate budino, pumpkin tart and apple cranberry pie.  

Clement Restaurant at The Peninsula

700 5th Ave., New York, NY 10019
12 to 8 pm
$265 per person
$115 per child 12 and under

The Clement Restaurant is offering an array of Holiday dining experiences this season. Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with an assortment of culinary delights accompanied by live jazz music. Dress code for Clement Restaurant is smart casual.

Ai Fiori NYC at The Langham 

400 5th Ave., New York, NY, 10018
1 to 8:30 pm
$145 per person

Ai Fiori is offering Thanksgiving dinner and lunch options for families and guests at a reasonable price with a prix-fixe four course menu. Enjoy seasonal dishes and specialty cocktails. If you’re looking for an extra experience, consider adding on the optional wine pairing. 

The Williamsburg Restaurant

96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
2 to 8 pm
$75 per person

Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of elevated North and South American cuisine at the Williamsburg Hotel. The prix-fixe dinner includes starters like sweet potato bisque, sunshine squash and roasted pear salad; mains like turkey, brisket, risotto or steelhead trout; and a selection of desserts.

The Russian Tea Room

150 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
$145 per person, $95 for Children

The Russian Tea Room is an iconic establishment known for its opulent, Old World atmosphere. Nestled in Midtown Manhattan, it often crafts a Thanksgiving menu that combines classic American holiday dishes with a touch of Russian flair, creating a unique dining experience.

Bubby’s High Line

120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013

This year Bubby’s is accepting orders for ready-to-eat take-out packages for local pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Order by Thursday, November 16th ($200 per box and each box serves 2 people). Place your orders and view the full menu here.

Taverna Agora

70-09 Austin St, Queens, NY 11375
$39.95 per person

Located in the heart of Forest Hills, Taverna Agora is offering a classic Thanksgiving menu that begins with butternut soup and finishes with a slice of tasty pumpkin cheesecake. You’ll have a hard time beating this quality at this price!

Tavern on the Green

67th St & Central Park West, New York, NY 10023
$135 per person, $75 for children

Nestled in the heart of Central Park, Tavern on the Green provides a picturesque setting for a Thanksgiving celebration.

The historic restaurant often offers a festive menu featuring a range of seasonal delights, and its enchanting surroundings enhance the holiday dining experience. This year, their Thanksgiving special features a five-course meal!

The Capital Grille

Multiple Locations
$50 per person, $20 for Children

The Capital Grille, known for its upscale steak offerings, extends its culinary prowess to a special Thanksgiving menu. With locations in prominent areas like the Chrysler Center and Wall Street, patrons can expect a gourmet but affordable twist on traditional holiday fare.

Benjamin Steakhouse

23 E 40th St, New York, NY 10016
$95 per person

Renowned for its classic steakhouse ambiance, Benjamin Steakhouse is a go-to destination for those seeking a sophisticated Thanksgiving experience. Alongside its signature steaks, the restaurant may feature a special holiday menu, adding a touch of elegance to the traditional feast.

Craft

43 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003
$225 per person

Situated in Gramercy, Craft is a farm-to-table restaurant that emphasizes seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. For Thanksgiving, expect a menu that reflects a commitment to fresh, high-quality offerings, creating a dining experience that honors the holiday to its core by celebrating the bounty of the harvest.

The River Café

1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
$230 per person

If you’re looking for a truly elevated Thanksgiving experience, then The River Café in Brooklyn is the place to be. With a Thanksgiving menu that features wagyu beef tartare and sautéed duck foie gras appetizers, this would no doubt be an unforgettable holiday dinner.

Palo Santo

652 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
$75 per person, $45 for Children

But if you’re hoping for a slightly more affordable but equally delicious option in Brooklyn, consider Palo Santo. This neighborhood gem offers a Thanksgiving menu that’s inspired by the restaurant’s signature Latin flavors.

ABC Kitchen

35 E 18th St, New York, NY 1003
$168 per person

A trendy spot with a commitment to organic, locally sourced ingredients, ABC Kitchen offers a modern twist on Thanksgiving classics. Located in the Flatiron District, the restaurant provides a stylish setting for enjoying a holiday meal with a focus on sustainability and flavor.

Delmonico’s

56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004
$145 per person

Delmonico’s holds the distinction of being one of the oldest restaurants in the United States. Located in the Financial District, it offers a Thanksgiving menu that blends traditional favorites with the restaurant’s historic charm, offering a unique and timeless dining experience.

Keens Steakhouse

72 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018
$149 Per Person, $75 for Children under 12

With a rich history dating back to the 19th century, Keens Steakhouse is a classic establishment offering a taste of old New York. For Thanksgiving, patrons can anticipate a menu that complements the steakhouse’s traditional charm with holiday-inspired dishes.

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr, Queens, NY 11694
$60 per person, $25 for Children under 12

This hotel and spa recently began offering a new Thanksgiving menu. Featuring a Mediterranean twist on the classic Turkey Day dishes, it’s hard to think of a better way to enjoy this holiday than overlooking the beach following a day of relaxing spa treatment.

About the Author

Marina Dunbar

Marina Dunbar is an intern at New York Family. She was born and raised in sunny Southern California where she worked as a newspaper reporter and local magazine writer. She attended the University of California, Berkeley for her undergraduate studies where she graduated with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric. She is currently working towards a master’s in journalism at the Craig Newmark J-School. When she’s not writing she can be found at the beach, listening to jazz, or cooking French cuisine.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Play On! Studios

&lt;p&gt;Play On! Studios offers theater day camps and after-school classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won&#039;t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4. Campers will work each week to put on a brand-new show! Each session, they will receive a script, rehearse a production, make a set and costumes, and perform their play. Kids will also play drama games, play outside (weather permitting), and have tons of fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. In Musical Theater Performance Camp, campers put on a complete musical production in a professional NYC theater! Campers will stretch their skills with drama exercises and games, vocal coaching, field trips, and building a professional set. Our incredible teaching artists and campers come together to put on a truly remarkable show!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;During the school year, classes are great for beginners or more experienced actors - sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we&amp;rsquo;ve got the class for them. Classes are available for grades PreK-8, after school or on Saturdays! Come play with us.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Penguin Coding School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Penguin Coding School believes that &lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;anyone can code&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. The most compelling motivation for learning to code is that it enables building something kids can call their own. What makes this approach &quot;worth it&quot; for the kids is that at the end of the road, they see that their code actually does things in the real world. Not in some playpen, but in the real Internet where anyone can access it.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Programs:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Penguin Coding School &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;provides comprehensive coding education to kids ages 5-18. In-person &amp;amp; Online classes are available in Scratch, Minecraft, Roblox, Python, Javascript, Java, Robotics, and Mobile Apps. Their small class size, award winning teachers and age-appropriate curriculum ensure every child will learn coding with a smile. Penguin Coding has in-person classes in Cobble Hill and Park Slope, as well as three Massachusetts locations.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Free Trial Classes:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-115c8d0a-7fff-6ffb-9ee2-4fd4aa248c0a&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Sign up for our award-winning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://penguincodingschool.com/freetrial?utm_campaign=FreeTrials&amp;amp;utm_source=NYF&amp;amp;utm_medium=Directory&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;free trial classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. They offer a 60 minute free trial class in Scratch, Python, Roblox, Java, Robotics and much more! Appropriate for absolute beginners as well as those with some experience (trial classes are used to place students in the right level).&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Super Soccer Stars

&lt;p&gt;Soccer Stars is New York&amp;rsquo;s most popular youth educational soccer program! With 23 years of experience under our cleats, we have positively impacted over one million kids in our local community by putting the FUN in FUNdamentals in our weekly classes and camps.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Soccer Stars, we use the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but develop self-confidence and physical literacy, improve gross motor skills, build teamwork, and hone socialization skills. Our highly trained coaches and early childhood experts lead an age-specific curriculum with a low kid-to-coach ratio so every child gets individual attention and can grow at their own pace.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Kids ages 1-12+ can join our seasonal programs, including Parent &amp;amp; Me, FUNdamentals, Development Training, and Travel Soccer. Join us at one of over 80 locations in neighborhoods across New York, available 7 days-a-week:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Upper West Side&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Upper East Side&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Tribeca&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;East &amp;amp; West Village&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Brooklyn Heights&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Park Slope&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Queens&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;The Bronx&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Staten Island&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Jersey City / Hoboken&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Long Island&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;The Hamptons&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;middot;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Westchester&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Can&amp;rsquo;t find a class or location that fits your schedule? Soccer Stars also offers private classes for small groups or individual training. Let our coaches come to you with a completely customizable program, anytime, anywhere. Birthday parties are also available!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family November 2023

Related Articles