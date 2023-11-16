19 NYC Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. The holiday wouldn’t be complete without dinner, but some people would rather celebrate by making memories with family and friends instead of spending the whole day cooking.

Luckily, many restaurants around the city offer Thanksgiving dinners, so you and your family can enjoy the tradition without the stress.

Here are 19 NYC restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner!

35 E 76th St., New York, NY 10021

12 to 9:30 pm

$260 per person

Combine high-end, fine dining with a chic atmosphere and Thanksgiving at Dowling’s at The Carlyle. With their warm and cozy fall menu, you can start off with a seasonal butternut squash soup.

On top of that, their delicious appetizers include foie gras terrine, Maryland crab cake, goat cheese quiche, farro salad and smoked salmon.

As you move into entrees you’ll have a choice of roasted turkey (with all the classic sides), lamb shank, halibut, butternut squash ravioli or acorn squash.

Be sure to save room for dessert, as you’ll have the option to enjoy caramelized pumpkin pie, flourless chocolate cake, apple tart or vanilla panna cotta.

134 Fourth Ave., New York, NY, 10003

$75 per person

Spend your Thanksgiving at Bowery Road of the Hyatt in Union Square. The prix fixe, three-course meal is sure to give your tastebuds an enchanting holiday experience. For your first course, choose between appetizers like pumpkin soup, baby kale salad and marinated beets.

For your main course, enjoy slow roasted green circle turkey, braised short ribs or faroe island salmon. Pumpkin, apple crumble or maple pecan pie will be available for dessert.

377 Greenwich St., New York, NY, 10013

$155 per person

$68 per child 12 and under

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast by Chef Andrew Carmellini at Greenwich Hotel’s Locanda Verde. The prix fixe menu includes an antipasti with sheep’s milk ricotta, autumn salad, citrus carpaccio and potato gnocchi.

The main course includes turkey, stuffing, marble potato fonduta and brussels sprouts. For dessert, enjoy dark chocolate budino, pumpkin tart and apple cranberry pie.

700 5th Ave., New York, NY 10019

12 to 8 pm

$265 per person

$115 per child 12 and under

The Clement Restaurant is offering an array of Holiday dining experiences this season. Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with an assortment of culinary delights accompanied by live jazz music. Dress code for Clement Restaurant is smart casual.

400 5th Ave., New York, NY, 10018

1 to 8:30 pm

$145 per person

Ai Fiori is offering Thanksgiving dinner and lunch options for families and guests at a reasonable price with a prix-fixe four course menu. Enjoy seasonal dishes and specialty cocktails. If you’re looking for an extra experience, consider adding on the optional wine pairing.

96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

2 to 8 pm

$75 per person

Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of elevated North and South American cuisine at the Williamsburg Hotel. The prix-fixe dinner includes starters like sweet potato bisque, sunshine squash and roasted pear salad; mains like turkey, brisket, risotto or steelhead trout; and a selection of desserts.

150 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

$145 per person, $95 for Children

The Russian Tea Room is an iconic establishment known for its opulent, Old World atmosphere. Nestled in Midtown Manhattan, it often crafts a Thanksgiving menu that combines classic American holiday dishes with a touch of Russian flair, creating a unique dining experience.

120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013

This year Bubby’s is accepting orders for ready-to-eat take-out packages for local pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Order by Thursday, November 16th ($200 per box and each box serves 2 people). Place your orders and view the full menu here.

70-09 Austin St, Queens, NY 11375

$39.95 per person

Located in the heart of Forest Hills, Taverna Agora is offering a classic Thanksgiving menu that begins with butternut soup and finishes with a slice of tasty pumpkin cheesecake. You’ll have a hard time beating this quality at this price!

67th St & Central Park West, New York, NY 10023

$135 per person, $75 for children

Nestled in the heart of Central Park, Tavern on the Green provides a picturesque setting for a Thanksgiving celebration.

The historic restaurant often offers a festive menu featuring a range of seasonal delights, and its enchanting surroundings enhance the holiday dining experience. This year, their Thanksgiving special features a five-course meal!

Multiple Locations

$50 per person, $20 for Children

The Capital Grille, known for its upscale steak offerings, extends its culinary prowess to a special Thanksgiving menu. With locations in prominent areas like the Chrysler Center and Wall Street, patrons can expect a gourmet but affordable twist on traditional holiday fare.

Benjamin Steakhouse

23 E 40th St, New York, NY 10016

$95 per person

Renowned for its classic steakhouse ambiance, Benjamin Steakhouse is a go-to destination for those seeking a sophisticated Thanksgiving experience. Alongside its signature steaks, the restaurant may feature a special holiday menu, adding a touch of elegance to the traditional feast.

43 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003

$225 per person

Situated in Gramercy, Craft is a farm-to-table restaurant that emphasizes seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. For Thanksgiving, expect a menu that reflects a commitment to fresh, high-quality offerings, creating a dining experience that honors the holiday to its core by celebrating the bounty of the harvest.

1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

$230 per person

If you’re looking for a truly elevated Thanksgiving experience, then The River Café in Brooklyn is the place to be. With a Thanksgiving menu that features wagyu beef tartare and sautéed duck foie gras appetizers, this would no doubt be an unforgettable holiday dinner.

652 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

$75 per person, $45 for Children

But if you’re hoping for a slightly more affordable but equally delicious option in Brooklyn, consider Palo Santo. This neighborhood gem offers a Thanksgiving menu that’s inspired by the restaurant’s signature Latin flavors.

35 E 18th St, New York, NY 1003

$168 per person

A trendy spot with a commitment to organic, locally sourced ingredients, ABC Kitchen offers a modern twist on Thanksgiving classics. Located in the Flatiron District, the restaurant provides a stylish setting for enjoying a holiday meal with a focus on sustainability and flavor.

56 Beaver St, New York, NY 10004

$145 per person

Delmonico’s holds the distinction of being one of the oldest restaurants in the United States. Located in the Financial District, it offers a Thanksgiving menu that blends traditional favorites with the restaurant’s historic charm, offering a unique and timeless dining experience.

72 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018

$149 Per Person, $75 for Children under 12

With a rich history dating back to the 19th century, Keens Steakhouse is a classic establishment offering a taste of old New York. For Thanksgiving, patrons can anticipate a menu that complements the steakhouse’s traditional charm with holiday-inspired dishes.

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr, Queens, NY 11694

$60 per person, $25 for Children under 12

This hotel and spa recently began offering a new Thanksgiving menu. Featuring a Mediterranean twist on the classic Turkey Day dishes, it’s hard to think of a better way to enjoy this holiday than overlooking the beach following a day of relaxing spa treatment.