13 Exciting Winter Break Activities for Kids on Long Island

3rd Annual Dinosaur Carnival

Fun and creative winter break activities for Long Island kids

Looking for fun ways to keep the kids busy this winter break? Long Island has plenty of exciting activities to choose from. Whether your little ones are into arts and crafts, science, or theater, there’s something for everyone. From a dinosaur carnival to hands-on museum exhibits, check out these 13 awesome events to make this winter break one to remember!

Nassau

Dinosaur Carnival

Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center
Daily, 10 am – 4 pm, through Dec. 31; except Dec. 25
Ages 5 – 8
$12-$15

The 3rd annual Dinosaur Carnival is bigger than ever, with games, prizes, face painting, and perhaps a roaming dinosaur or two!

The Snowy Day & Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Through Dec. 30; see website for complete schedule
Ages 5 – 12
$11 plus $18 admission; $15 performance only

Experience the wonder of a fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, and the awe of finding a special treasure. In this childhood adventure, Ezra Jack Keats’ classic books come to life, featuring live actors and shadow puppets telling the stories of The Snowy Day, Goggles!, Whistle for Willie, and A Letter to Amy.

 

December Break at the Cradle of Aviation Museum: Snoopy and the Space Program – Past, Present, and Future

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City
Daily, 10 am – 5 pm, through Jan. 5; except Dec. 25.
Ages 3 – 12
Museum Admission: $18; $16 ages 2-12. Museum & Planetarium Combo: $25; $23 ages 2-12

Enjoy family fun, hands-on activities, and Snoopy space-themed adventures!

 

Frozen-Themed Family Fun Day

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
$18 per family; free for members

Do you want to build a day of Frozen family fun? Let it go at this PJ party! Have the best day of your life singing along with the movie, meeting your favorite character, and enjoying a breakfast Olaf would melt for!  Help us stock the shelves of the Community Needs Bank to help neighbors in need by donating a nonperishable item of canned protein, jelly, or peanut butter.

 

Frozen Jr at the Bellmore Theatre!

Bellmore Movies And Showplace, 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore
Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 am – 12 pm; Sunday, Dec. 29, 12 pm; Dec. 30-31, Monday and Tuesday, 11 am – 12 pm.
Ages 8 and younger
$15

Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. This one-hour musical features all of the memorable songs from the animated film with a cast of beloved characters and is loaded with magic, adventure, humor, and love! There will be a meet and greet with the cast following every show!

 

Dr. Seuss’ Magical Adventure

Plaza Theatricals at The Elmont Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Tnpk., Elmont
Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 am –12 pm
All ages
$15

You never know what will happen as a brand-new teacher, who is nervous about their first day of teaching, starts to read a story by Dr. Seuss to the students. All bets are off on this magical, musical interaction.

 

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour

Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tnpk., Uniondale
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
$48

Don’t miss your chance to see what fans love about the Harlem Globetrotters plus more as the world-famous Globetrotters level up every game with all-new, exciting challenges in 2025! You’ll see all the amazing basketball spins, slams, and dunks that you’ve come to expect at every Globetrotters game!

 

Suffolk

 

Solstice Workshops Bulb Botany & Winter Blooms

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport
Thursday, Dec. 26, 10 am – 12 pm
Ages 5 – 10
$20; $18 members

Learn about solstice traditions and how people adapt to fewer hours of sunlight. Explore the collections, see a planetarium show, decorate a repurposed plastic bottle for forcing bulbs, and make a working sundial.

 

December School Break Walks: Tracks & Scat

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tnpk., Bridgehampton
Thursday, Dec. 26, 10:30 – 11:30 am
All ages
$15; $10 children; free for members
Advanced reservations required

Join SOFO’s Environmental Educators for a December School Break Nature Education Program and learn about tracking animals in the winter.

 

Museum Adventure Activity: Deep Sea Explorers

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor
Thursdays – Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm
Ages 3 – 12
$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; $5 for members

Are you ready to dive into the unknown? Discover the otherworldly organisms that dwell in the ocean’s depths in this exciting self-guided activity. Use a blacklight to hunt for hidden clues and solve puzzles throughout the museum. Decorate a glowing jellyfish craft to take home!

 

Magazine Strip Art

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket
Friday, Dec. 27, 10 – 11:30 am
Ages 5 – 12
Free

Stop by the Library to make a silhouette decoration out of recycled magazine strips.

 

Solstice Lantern & Planetarium Show

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport
Friday, Dec. 27, 10 am – 12 pm
Ages 5 – 10
$20; $18 members

Learn about solstice traditions and how people adapt to fewer hours of sunlight. Explore the collections, see a planetarium show, and get creative with a solstice lantern.

 

December School Break Walks: Winter Bingo

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tnpk. Bridgehampton
Friday, Dec. 27, 10:30 – 11:30 am
All ages
$15; $10 children; free for members
Advanced reservations required

Play an exciting game of seasonal-themed Bingo.

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

