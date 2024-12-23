25 Fun Events to Keep Your Kids Busy This Winter Break in NYC

How to make the most of winter break in NYC with your kids!

Winter break is here, and if you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained while school’s out, we’ve got you covered! NYC is full of fun activities that’ll keep them busy, excited, and having a blast all season long. From hands-on exhibits to outdoor adventures, there’s something for every kid to enjoy. Check out these 24 awesome events happening this winter break in NYC!

Manhattan

Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center, Amsterdam Ave & W 62nd St., Upper West Side

Through Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule

Ages 5 and up

Tickets start at $44.80

New York City’s hometown circus, the Big Apple Circus, returns with an all-new show celebrating the magic and excitement of the city that never sleeps. “Hometown Playground” will dazzle children of all ages and parents alike with soaring acrobats, jaw-dropping stunts, comedic mischief, and the cutest performing dogs ever. From Manhattan to Harlem, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, audiences will take an unforgettable journey celebrating the diverse neighborhoods and unique landmarks that make our city like none other in the world.

The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Penn Plaza, NoMad

Through Jan. 5; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $55

Annie is a celebration of family, optimism and how spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical returns in a new production – just as you remember it and more!

CAMP 5th Avenue, 110 5th Ave., Chelsea

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8:30 am-7 pm

Ages 3 – 8

Tickets start at $54

Bluey x CAMP allows families to laugh and play with Bluey and her family in a hilarious and heartwarming immersive adventure created in collaboration with BBC Studios. Behind CAMP’s signature Magic Door, families can visit Bluey’s home, a 5,000-square-foot house inspired by the multi-award-winning show. With dancing, games, and a meet-and-greet finale, it’s the ultimate experience for Bluey fans.

Museum of Broadway, 145 W 45th St., Midtown West

Mondays – Wednesdays, 9:30 am – 4 pm, Thursdays – Sundays, 9:30 am – 6:30 pm, through Jan. 12. Closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

All ages

Tickets start at $29

Celebrate 30 years of Disney magic on Broadway! Strike your best pose on Pride Rock, make a wish in the Cave of Wonders, and see some of your favorite costumes and props up close, from the iconic rose from Beauty and the Beast to the newest addition, Hercules!

Genesis House, 40A 10th Ave., West Village

Tuesdays – Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm, through Jan. 12.

Ages 5 and up

Free

This immersive light installation transports guests through the longest night of the year in a multi-sensory experience. Inspired by the celestial wonders of the night sky, guests are immersed in a world of bright constellations and glowing embers. Discover the wonders of the night sky at Genesis House and explore the constellations that illuminate Seoul and New York, revealing a nightly connection between the distant cities.

Horizon of Khufu, 555 West 57th St., Midtown

Tuesdays – Fridays, 12 – 8 pm, Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 8 pm, through Jan. 26. Closed Dec. 25.

Ages 8 and older with minimum height of 4’6

$30

The Pyramids of Giza have arrived in New York for the first time ever! This revolutionary virtual reality immersive experience takes you back to the golden age of ancient Egypt, allowing you to explore the depths of the iconic pyramids, decipher hieroglyphs, relive the reign of King Khufu, and more!

The Shed NYC, 545 West 30th St., Chelsea

Tuesdays – Thursdays, 12 – 8 pm, Fridays, 12 – 10 pm, Saturdays, 10 am – 10 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 8 pm, through Jan. 5; Closed Dec. 25.

All ages

Tickets start at $44 for adults and $35 for ages 3-16

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy invites visitors into a colorful, riotous funhouse of carnival attractions by visionary artists of the 20th century, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sonia Delaunay, Keith Haring, David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein, and more.

AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Ave., Murray Hill

Friday, Dec. 27, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

$15; $10 senior; $5 child

Learn the history of the Field Spaniel as well as key characteristics of their anatomy and coat that help them meet the standard. Activities include art-making, stories and books, a collectable breed fact sheet, and an opportunity to meet a live dog.

Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W 53rd St., Midtown

Friday, Dec. 27, 30, 2 – 3 pm

Ages 6 and older

$25

The Broadway Magic Hour, featuring master magicians Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio brings mind-boggling mysteries and hilarious comedy for all ages to the heart of Manhattan with their new show at The Broadway Comedy Club. Join them for an incredible experience that combines magic, mind-reading, comedy, and grand illusions in a fun-filled, family-friendly theatrical setting where the audience becomes the real star!

Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Ave., Upper East Side

Monday, Dec. 30, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 10 and older

$35-$45

Advanced registration required

Young wizards will enjoy a trip to the Metropolitan Museum, in search of art that echoes characters and enchanted objects in the Harry Potter books. You’ll track down serpents, Dumbledore look-alikes, and figures as scary as any Death Eater. The hunt is not an addition to or variation on Harry’s adventures, but instead references to the books will provide a surprising bridge to many strange and wonderful works of art.

Bronx

Section 2 Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park, Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave., City Island

Monday, Dec. 23, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Rangers while walking along the beach in search of seals! Use binoculars and spotting scopes along the beach, and learn about this magnificent marine animal that lives in the coastal waters.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th St. and Broadway, Riverdale

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers for a cozy campfire and storytelling session. Rangers will read books and use puppets paired with visual props. Dress warm and bring a blanket!

Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, 1702 Crotona Ave., West Farms

Thursday, Dec. 26, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Learn how to track animals using scat, footprints, and other clues.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Wednesdays – Fridays, 2 – 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm through March 14; Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

All ages

$20; $19 grandparents

Experience the magic of winter as you glide around the synthetic ice rink and discover an interactive art installation featuring works from local artists and playhouses designed for play and imagination. This year’s ArtRink theme, “We Celebrate!,” honors BCM’s 125th birthday. Through artwork and interactive spaces, visitors will experience the many ways we express joy, community, and celebration. The installation features 16 artworks displayed around the rooftop terrace’s windows, plus four interactive artist-designed playhouses that invite children to imagine, play, and create their own celebrations.

Parade Ground Bowling Green Cottage, 397A Coney Island Ave., Kensington

Monday, Dec. 23, 12 – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Learn about winter birds in your neighborhood and what they like to eat. Build your very own bird feeder from recycled materials.

Fort Greene Park Visitor Center, Willoughby Ave. & Washington Park, Fort Greene

Thursday, Dec. 26, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Kids will learn basic outdoor skills such as shelter building, firemaking and survival skills.

Prospect Park Audubon Center, 101 East Drive, Flatbush

Dec. 26-31, Daily, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Join Prospect Park Alliance for family friendly programming featuring nature themed activities. animal encounter, and family nature walks.

Friends of Firefighters, 199 Van Brunt Ave., Cobble Hill

Sunday, Dec. 29, 11 am – 3 pm

Ages 9 months – 7 years

$10-$35

Enjoy a magical afternoon filled with music, dancing, and winter fun at the Winter Wonderland Family Disco! You’ll dance to your favorite winter-themed tunes with a live DJ, enjoy fun activities, capture memories at the winter-themed photo booth, and indulge in delicious snacks and refreshments. Feel free to dress up in your favorite winter-themed outfits or come as you are.

Xanadu Roller Arts, 262 Starr St., Bushwick

Saturdays and Sundays, 12– 6 pm, through Dec. 30

Ages 3 and up

$15

Xanadu is a family entertainment destination that goes out of its way to ensure that kids and parents get that vibrant and safe skating experience. All levels of skater are welcome, from first-time to expert.

Queens

New York Hall of Science, 4701 111th St., Corona

Fridays – Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm; Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

All ages

$10 plus admission: $22; $19 children, students, seniors

SciSkate returns for the third year in a row due to its overwhelming popularity. Families can experience the magic of winter without the frostbite on this indoor synthetic ice rink. Young skaters and novices alike will glide around in skates or in booties on Glice, which allows for a slightly smoother learning experience. Projected snow and festive music add to this unique installation!

Bayswater Park, Dwight Ave., Seagirt Blvd. bet. Beach 38 St. and Bay 32 St., Far Rockaway

Monday, Dec. 23, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a cozy campfire and storytelling session. Rangers will read books and use puppets paired with visual props. Dress warm and bring a blanket!

Al Oerter Recreation Center, 131-40 Fowler Ave., Flushing

Thursday, Dec. 26, 1 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join this eco-friendly art movement and let the rings of a tree tell tales on your canvas, connecting past, present, and future in a beautiful symphony of creation.

Forest Park, Woodhaven Blvd, Forest Park Dr., Woodhaven

Friday, Dec. 27, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Rangers for a short hike and discover the wonders of the natural world after dark. Then gather around the campfire to learn more about some of your local nocturnal animals.

Juniper North Playground, 78th St. Entrance and Juniper Blvd South, Middle Village

Monday, Dec. 30, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Learn new and exciting nature games.

Fort Totten Park Visitors Center in Fort Totten Park, Totten Ave. & 15th Road, Bayside

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

The Urban Park Rangers welcome you for some nature-themed puppet shows! Learn more about animals that can be found in our local parks.