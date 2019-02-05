10 Great Valentine’s Day Events for Families

3D Valentine's Day Cards Creative Workshop

Candy and cards have become a hallmark of this commercial holiday. Each year you buy too many of those “My Little Pony” or “Batman” themed valentines for your child to bring to school. How about this year, instead of buying them a bunch of impersonal notes with candy attached, bring your kid to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan where they can create a Valentine like no other. With pop-up book making techniques and materials that will really make a statement. This Valentine’s Day you and your child can make each other Valentines that will not only stand out but, come from the heart.

Photo via The Children’s Museum of Manhattan