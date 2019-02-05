10 Great Valentine’s Day Events for Families
Valentine’s Day is coming right up! Celebrate with your family in fun fashion at these 10 New York City V-Day events for families and children
Though Valentine’s Day is typically a holiday celebrated by couples, in a city with over 8 million people there’s bound to be something for everyone. Here are some of our favorite things to do with our kids for this lovey-dovey holiday!
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these 10 NYC Events:
3D Valentine's Day Cards Creative Workshop
Candy and cards have become a hallmark of this commercial holiday. Each year you buy too many of those “My Little Pony” or “Batman” themed valentines for your child to bring to school. How about this year, instead of buying them a bunch of impersonal notes with candy attached, bring your kid to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan where they can create a Valentine like no other. With pop-up book making techniques and materials that will really make a statement. This Valentine’s Day you and your child can make each other Valentines that will not only stand out but, come from the heart.
Photo via The Children’s Museum of Manhattan
Stuffed Animal Repair Workshop
Another Valentine’s Day activity at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan is their Stuffed Animal Repair Workshop. Get crafty, use your imagination and discover your creative side with your kid. Get into the holiday spirit by learning to stitch hearts, care for the stuffed animals in your family, and craft gifts for your loved ones. You and your child are guaranteed to leave with thoughtful homemade gifts and smiles that spread ear to ear.
Photo via The Children’s Museum of Manhattan
Love in the Time of Revolution
Take a step back in time this holiday at Fraunces Tavern with their “romance-inspired” tour of the Museum! Here, you and your little loved ones will learn all about love in 18th century America. From marriage and courting customs to the love stories of America’s Founding Fathers, your family will be in for a treat on this historic tour through history.
Photo via the Fraunces Tavern Museum
A Valentine's Day Movie
On the Monday before Valentine’s Day Riverside Library is showing some holiday themed films for the kids. Snuggle up next to your child for a heartwarming movie time featuring two short classics: “Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine for You” and “Doc McStuffins: My Huggy Valentines.” Watch on as Winnie and his pals try to stop Valentine’s Day and hold your child’s hand as they hear the tale of Lambie’s broken heart. Whether you’re child is in Pre-K or in Third Grade, this Movie Monday is the perfect Valentine’s Day date for you and your little valentine this holiday.
Photo via the Riverside Library
“X” Times Square Valentine Heart Design Winner
Explore love in Times Square this Valentine’s Day with your family at the Time Square’s Annual Valentine Heart Design Competition. This year’s winning design, Reddymade’s “X,” explores the idea of how love emerges within communities. An “X” can stand for so many things. A Kiss? A vote? What do you think it stands for? What do your kids think it means? Grab a hat, a coat, a pair of mittens and venture out to Midtown to regard this architectural feat and find out for yourselves what this symbol means to you.
Photo via Time Square Arts
Valentine’s Love Shacks Workshop
Instead of cutting paper hearts out of sheets of pink and red paper decorate a gingerbread house! Sip hot cocoa and ice candy hearts onto your very own “Love Shack” with your child. Equipped with pink frosting and Valentine’s Day themed candies, together, you two are bound to have buckets of fun creating a gingerbread house masterpiece!
Photo via Taste Buds Kitchen
Valentine Printmaking Workshop
If gingerbread “Love Shacks” and 3D Valentines aren’t your child’s thing, Private Picasso’s Printmaking Workshop might just be for you. This year your child can learn how to create their very own basic relief or collagraph printing plates and print a small edition of valentines with pink envelopes to match! If your child has a creative eye or really just likes crafts, spend some quality time customizing Valentines with your little Romeo or Juliet.
Photo via Private Picasso’s Art Studio
Family Art Project, Love for Seals
‘Tis the season of love and at Wave Hill that love is extended for everyone, even furry creatures. If your child has a heart for animals and a love for learning, craft seal sock puppets this Valentine’s Day rather than hearts. Seals have so many wonderful characteristics and unique traits. Wave Hill will be sharing touching tales of these fun, fin-footed friends while your child makes their very own seal puppet, this could be a gift for a special someone or simply a souvenir from this special day.
Photo via Wave Hill
Valentine’s Family Dance Party
If you want to spend quality time with the kids but after too many chocolates your kid is bubbling with energy, head to Long Island City! Here, MTS Productions is throwing a Family Dance party! Under blacklights and a disco ball, groove to the music with your kids while enjoying glow-in-the-dark party favors and fairy floss!
Photo via MTS Productions
Kidville's Valentine’s Day Bash
If dance parties aren’t your thing skip over to Kidville on the Upper West Side. Here, your child can bounce and play in Kidville’s state-of-the-art indoor play space. With jumpy castles, a Valentine’s Card DIY station, and treats galore, your child will sure to have a blast at this annual holiday bash!
Photo via Kidville