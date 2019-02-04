10 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your family in the sweetest way with 10 V-Day gifts for kids we love–from tasty treats to cute cards
Valentine’s Day is coming right up on Thursday, February 14, 2019! What better to show your little ones some love on Heart Day than to delight them with an oh-so-sweet gift? Our guide to the 10 cutest Valentine’s Day gifts for kids of all ages is sure to have the perfect pick for every kiddo!
10 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids:
-
Cheree Berry Paper iPhone Valentine's Day Cards
Cheree Berry Paper iPhone Valentine’s Day Cards, $24, chereeberrypaper.com
-
Ginger Ray Heart Confetti Balloons
Ginger Ray Heart Confetti Balloons, from Paperchase, $3.50, paperchase.com
-
J.Crew Girls' Rain Jacket with Sequins
J.Crew Girls’ Rain Jacket with Sequins, $69.50, jcrew.com
-
Mr. Boddington's Studio Ahoy Valentines
Mr. Boddington’s Studio Ahoy Valentines, from Norman & Jules, $24, normanandjules.com
-
Petite Plume Exclusive Kids Heart-Shaped Sunnies Eye Mask
Petite Plume Exclusive Kids Heart-Shaped Sunnies Eye Mask, from Maisonette, $26, maisonette.com
-
Paper Source Sloth Pencil Valentine Card Kit
Paper Source Sloth Pencil Valentine Card Kit, $24.95, papersource.com
-
Jelly Belly LOVE Beans 4 oz Clear Gift Box
Jelly Belly LOVE Beans 4 oz Clear Gift Box, $5.94, jellybelly.com
-
Coral & Tusk Fox Mama Card
Coral & Tusk Fox Mama Card, $24, coralandtusk.com
-
Dylan's Candy Bar Sealed With A Kiss Valentine's Day 2019 Mini Apothecary Jar
Dylan’s Candy Bar Sealed With A Kiss Valentine’s Day 2019 Mini Apothecary Jar, $10, dylanscandybar.com
-
Pop Cutie Strawberry Shortcake Necklace
Pop Cutie Strawberry Shortcake Necklace, $18, pinkolive.com