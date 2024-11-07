Our Special Child Fall Issue is Here! A Parent’s Resource to Special Needs Support

For parents of children with special needs or disabilities, each day brings its own challenges—and unique opportunities to create meaningful connections. Early intervention can open doors through classes, expert therapy, and specialized schools, helping your child thrive. And for families with more complex needs, having the right resources and knowledge can make all the difference in creating a joyful, fulfilling life.

We’re here to support you every step of the way. In this issue, you’ll find:

Tips to Help Your Child Shine in the Classroom

How to Find the Perfect Babysitter for Your Child with Special Needs

Plus, our specially curated resources are designed to empower you and your family, including:

Special Needs Listings : Discover inclusive schools, skilled therapists, and fun, supportive classes tailored for your family.

: Discover inclusive schools, skilled therapists, and fun, supportive classes tailored for your family. Special Child Glossary: Key terms that every family can benefit from knowing.

Bronx

Advanced Math & Science II

900 Tinton Ave, Bronx

718-665-3671

newvisions.org/ams2

jsingleton27@unitedcharter.org

AMS 2 offers co-taught classes to support students academically, a full time counselor to provide mandated services, and dedicated caseload managers who support students from ninth grade as they adjust to high school all the way through to their transition to college or the career of their choice. They consistently partner with families and students to ensure that students are growing as scholars and as people throughout their four years at AMS 2.

Comprehend the Mind P.C.

114-20 Queens Blvd., Suite CS

2, Forest Hills

718-441-0166

comprehendthemind.com

Comprehend the Mind is a group of neuropsychologists that diagnose and assess a variety of conditions. Neuropsychological, educational, speech and language, and psychiatric evaluations are performed to help you understand your child’s strengths and weaknesses, and plan for their educational success and emotional well-being.

The Gillen Brewer School

410 East 92nd St.

New York, NY 10128

212-831-3667

gillenbrewer.com

admissions@gillenbrewer.com

The Gillen Brewer School offers students pre-K to 8th grade an academic-therapeutic approach to special education. Their mission is to educate and support students to become confident, independent, and engaged learners. Their program features a hands-on, language-based curriculum that integrates speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, counseling, and social groups into each child’s schedule. Children from across NYC are immersed in learning that is developmentally appropriate and socially engaging.

Manhattan Charter School

MCSI & MCSII

212-533-2743

manhattancharterschool.org

admissions@manhattancharterschool.org

Manhattan Charter Schools provide a supportive, inclusive environment for students with special needs. Their specialized programs are designed to meet the unique needs of every child, including individualized education plans (IEPs), small class sizes, and dedicated special education teachers. Staff fosters academic growth, socialemotional development, and independence, preparing students for lifelong success. Their commitment to inclusivity ensures every student receives the support they need to thrive in a dynamic learning

community. Now accepting applications K-7.

The Parkside School

48 West 74th Street, Manhattan

212-721-8888

parksideschool.org

alevinger@parksideschool.org

The Parkside School provides a nurturing and dynamic learning environment for students with language-based learning differences and disabilities. Through a robust curriculum integrating academic, social, and emotional development, Parkside helps children thrive and achieve their full potential. With a specialized team of teachers and therapists, and a strong sense of community, Parkside fosters growth in a supportive setting, encouraging independence and a love of learning.

SteppingStone Day School

2826 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

718 554 2025

steppingstonedayschool.com

37 years ago SSDS opened its doors to provide services to children. The schools have remained true to the original vision which embraced the sentiment that “All children can”. SSDS continues to be at the forefront of best practices in early childhood services.

Brooklyn

Rivendell School

277 3rd Ave.

718-499-5667

rivendellnyc.org

Kara.pereira@rivendellnyc.org

Located in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Rivendell Preschool is an ‘amplified’ Montessori program for children ages 2 to 5. At Rivendell teachers know that learning to get along with a wide range of friends and respecting their similarities and differences has lasting benefits for each student! Visit Rivendell for an in-person tour of the classrooms, rooftop play yard and backyard Growing Connections greenhouse where children and teachers work and play together.

Long Island

Autism Behavioral Consulting Services

Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA

516-851-8330

kbottalico2002@yahoo.com

An Educational Consultant serving Queens and Long Island and the NY Metro area. Working directly with families, services include: Evaluating placement and service options; Accompanying parents throughout the entire CPSE or CSE process which includes meetings, screenings, observations and extensive education history reviews. Other services include Staff Training, School-Based Consultation, FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation, Verbal Behavior Training Techniques, Behavior Management Strategies, Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services, Crisis Intervention and Prevention, Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training.

Dragonfly Applied Behavior Analysis PC

550 North Country Road

Saint James, NY

516-531-3673

Dragonflyaba.com

hello@dragonflyaba.com

Dragonfly ABA aims to offer exceptional ABA services throughout Long Island. They provide school, home, BIS, and center-based opportunities for early learners and young adults with disabilities all year round. Each individual’s plan is customized to their specific needs, and Dragonfly ABA encourages parent involvement and education. Their team undergoes ongoing professional development training and consistent supervision to ensure clinical excellence with each of our clients.

The Hagedorn Little Village School

Jack Joel Center for Special Children

750 Hicksville Road, Seaford

516-520-6000

littlevillage.org

jon.feingold@littlevillage.org

The Hagedorn Little Village School is a not-for-profit school highly regarded for providing outstanding educational and therapeutic services for children with a wide range of developmental disabilities. HLVS provides year-round programs and services that include diagnostic evaluations and treatment, early intervention, a preschool, an elementary school, SEIT and related services.

Long Island Speech

Nine locations

lispeech.com

Long Island Speech is the leading speech therapy provider on Long Island with 9 locations in Nassau and Suffolk County. They specialize in Myofunctional Therapy, PROMPT, Voice Disorders, Fluency, Augmentative Communications, Articulation, Feeding Therapy, Auditory Processing, Expressive/Receptive Language Disorders and so much more. Long Island Speech participates with most major health insurance companies and offers evening and weekend hours. Call 844-5-SPEECH to schedule your first appointment, or visit LISpeech.com.

Manhattan

Camp Lee Mar

450 Route 590

Lackawaxen, PA

Winter: 215-658-1708

Summer: 570-685-7188

leemar.com

A private, seven-week residential summer program offering a unique curriculum incorporating a strong Academic and Speech program with traditional camp activities. Campers flourish at Lee Mar due to the structured environment provided allowing campers to feel comfortable and secure. Careful study is made of parent input, school (IEPs), camper interview, etc., so that the interests and needs of each child can be determined for suitable grouping prior arrival. Camp Lee Mar focuses on improving the daily living, social, and life skills of their campers, while giving them the happiest summer of their lives!

Downtown Kids Therapy

179 Franklin St. #4R, Manhattan

32 Union Square E #400, Manhattan

212-226-3222

downtownkidstherapy.com

contact@downtownkidstherapy.com

Downtown Kids Therapy provides occupational, physical, and speech-language services to children from to 13 years old. Owned and operated by a group of dedicated therapists, they strive to meet the community’s need for therapy that is both fun and functional. Staff’s play-based methods encourage development while supporting individualized needs. There are sensory gym locations in Tribeca and Union Square, and home or school sessions are offered upon request.

Robert Louis Stevenson School

24 West 74th St.

stevenson-school.org

admissions@stevenson-school.org

Stevenson is Manhattan’s therapeutic college preparatory independent school. Their proven track record of academic and therapeutic progress begins with their unique program. Stevenson students receive small classroom instruction, intensive advisor support, and on-demand access to a fully staffed Counseling Center throughout each day. Furthermore, their Transition Coaching Program helps to promote post-secondary success. Anxiety and depression aren’t locked into a calendar. Neither is Stevenson’s Admissions. Apply today.

Westchester School

45 Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY

33 Seymour St., Yonkers NY

520 Route 22, North Salem NY

914-376-4300

westchesterschool.org

The Westchester School is a New York State approved, non-public school that provides educational and therapeutic services to students from Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. With campuses in Yonkers and North Salem, NY the program provides services to over 300 students with the classifications of Autism, Intellectual Disability, Multiple Disabilities, Orthopedic Impairment, Other Health Impairment, Emotional Disability, and Preschool Student with a Disability.

The Windward School

1275 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains – Lower School

40 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains – Middle School

914-949-6968

212 E. 93rd St, NYC – Lower and Middle Schools

212-222-8628

thewindwardschool.org

A coeducational, independent day school located in NYC and White Plains for children in grades 1 through 9 with language-based learning disabilities. Committed to helping students achieve their full potential to successfully return to a mainstream educational environment, Windward remediates students’ skill deficits through a proven instructional program combined with opportunities for social and emotional growth—to enable students to understand their learning differences, build confidence, and develop self-advocacy skills.

Queens

Autism Behavioral Consulting Services

Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA

516-851-8330

kbottalico2002@yahoo.com

An Educational Consultant serving Queens and Long Island and the NY Metro area. Working directly with families, services include: Evaluating placement and service options; Accompanying parents throughout the entire CPSE or CSE process which includes meetings, screenings, observations and extensive education history reviews. Other services include Staff Training, School-Based Consultation, FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation, Verbal Behavior Training Techniques, Behavior Management Strategies, Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services, Crisis Intervention and Prevention, Home-Based Services and Parent Education Training.

Family Speech Center

25-32 168th Street, Flushing

718-939-0306

familyspeechcenter.com

familyspeechcenter@verizon.net

Certified Speech-Language Pathologists evaluate and diagnose children to identify specific speech, language or swallowing difficulties. Services include speech-language evaluations and treatment for individuals with articulation and stuttering problems. Assessment procedures depend on the age of the client; very small children are assessed in an informal play-based environment. Medical plans and Dept. of Ed IEP’s are accepted for both preschool and school aged children.

Queens Theatre

14 United Nations Avenue

South, Flushing Meadows

Corona Park

917-566-0969

queenstheatre.org

boxoffice@queenstheatre.org

Located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens Theatre is welcoming to all families. They present a wide range of performances at low ticket prices, including many for young audiences, from Omnium Circus to Pete the Cat. QT prioritizes accessibility, routinely offering ASL interpretation, Audio Description, Touch tours and more at performances. The facility is wheelchair accessible, park-

ing is free, and a shuttle runs between the 7 stop at Mets- Willets Point before and after performances.

SteppingStone Day School

77-40 Vleigh Place

Kew Gardens Hills

718 591-9093

steppingstonedayschool.com

37 years ago SSDS opened its doors to provide services to children. The schools have remained true to the original vision which embraced the sentiment that “All children can”. SSDS continues to be at the forefront of best practices in early childhood services.

Staten Island

The Community School

11 W Forest Avenue, Teaneck, NJ

High School: 201-862-1796

CHSoffice@communityschool.k12.nj.us

1135 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ

Lower School: 201-837-8070

office@communityschool.us

communityschoolnj.org

The Community School serves the bright child with learning and attentional disabilities. For 56 years, the school’s primary goal has been to help children achieve a level of classroom performance that is fully commensurate with their abilities, intellects and talents. Community School welcomes students from New York and New Jersey, and is located just over the George Washington Bridge, in Teaneck, NJ.

CrimsonRise

1015 Castleton Ave.

crimsonrise.org

info@crimsonrise.org

CrimsonRise teaches nonverbal autistic individuals, ages 5 to 60+, communication access through the Spelling to Communicate (S2C) method. S2C teaches purposeful motor skills to point to letters on a board or keyboard. Through this method, CrimsonRise enables individuals to express their thoughts and emotions. CrimsonRise’s services include one-on-one coaching with parent training and S2C based programs and services. CrimsonRise is uniquely co-founded and guided by nonverbal autistics who gained their voice through S2C.

DJ Masters Academy

265 Main St.

929-899-0939

facebook.com/groups/766611651761435

djfrankiejteaches@gmail.com

With over 10 years of experience in the special needs community, DJ Masters Academy offers DJ lessons for children of all abilities. Led by Frank Jaconetti, a seasoned DJ with 25+ years of experience in the industry, the academy provides training in DJing, singing, emceeing, mixing, video/audio, and line dancing while helping students build confidence and creativity through the art of DJing. They proudly accept self-direction—creating smiles, one beat at a time.

Dr. Phyllis G. Merlino

Todt Hill Pediatric Dentistry

268 Todt Hill Road

718-761-2090

drmerlino.com

Dr. Phyllis G. Merlino, a Board Certified Pediatric Dentist treats children of all ages and is specially trained to treat patients with special physical, mental and healthcare needs in a calm and caring atmosphere. The office is committed to quality dental services that ensure your child continues on the path toward a bright future of good oral health. Children are not always willing to visit the dentist and Dr. Merlino strives to make the experience of each visit more positive for them.

The Grace Foundation

460 Brielle Ave.

718-983-3800

graceofny.org

The Grace Foundation improves the lives of individuals and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Grace provides programs including Site Based Respite/In-Home Respite, Day Hab, Com Hab and for ages 5-30. The ultimate goal is to enable individuals with ASD to lead independent and productive lives.

Illuminart Productions

1000 Richmond Terrace

347 951 9650 ext. 1

illuminart.org

ariel.illuminart@gmail.com

Join for a sensory-friendly showing of Seussical the Musical on Nov. 16 at 11am. Step into Dr. Seuss’s whimsical world where Horton hears a Who, the Cat in the Hat stirs up fun, and your favorite characters come to life. Other showtimes: Nov. 9, 10 and 16 at 2pm, Nov. 17 at 11am.

Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island

1466 Manor Road

718-475-5200

At the Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island, children with special needs can find the support they need in a fun and nurturing environment. The JCC offers an array of programs for children with special needs, including First Foot Forward for preschool-age children, Marvin’s Camp for children ages 6 to 21, after school activities for kids and teens, a Girl Scouts troop, inclusion opportunities in traditional programs, and more.

LEAP – Immersive Learning Center Fusion Programs

300 Cromwell Ave.

718-351-2710

YourLeapForward.com

LEAP is an immersive learning center founded by Dr. Maria Casale, serving families of Staten Island for over 25 years. Leap has successfully partnered with parents in the education of children who require a holistic approach to teaching. In 2022, Fusion Programs was co-founded. Fusion Programs is a state-of-the-art facility inclusive of culinary arts, graphic arts/video production, fitness/dance and more. Fusion programs are designed to harness the natural strengths and talents of participants using progressive, brain-balanced approaches.

Lifetime Changes Behavior Services

683 Henderson Ave.

929-256-0231

lcbehavior.com

lifetimechangesbehavior@gmail.com

Lifetime Changes Behavior Services is an NYC early intervention agency that helps children with disabilities. Free service for all NYC families, free transportation services are also available. LCBS is accepting family tours; spots are available in the morning and afternoon. Call Dana Van Dyke at 718-682-1831 or 929-256-0231 to set up a tour.

Los Niños

505 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Floor 12A, Room 2

Los Niños Services is an award-winning agency serving the developmental needs of children and their families. They specialize in home and community-based ABA, special instruction, speech, occupational, and physical therapies. All staff are experienced clinicians who pride themselves on being of great service to others. Serving children and families in Westchester and New York City boroughs. The programs through which they provide services are the Early Intervention Program and ABA through private insurance.

NHPP Pediatric Ophthalmology

2504 Richmond Rd.

718-667-1010

Sipedsoptho@Northwell.edu

It is crucial for parents to recognize ocular manifestations can often be early indicators of systemic disorders. The Pediatric Ophthalmology team at Northwell Physicians Partners collaborates with pediatricians and specialists to ensure coordinated care for children with various health challenges. Board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric ophthalmologists provide compassionate, comprehensive care using state-of-the-art medical technology. Dedicated to individualized attention and the latest advancements, the team strives to empower each child with optimal vision and eye health outcomes.

Our Journey NP Psychiatric Services

1036 Victory Blvd.

845-669-7060

info@ourjourneysi.com

ourjourneysi.com

Our Journey NP Psychiatric Services is a private practice providing comprehensive psychiatric care for individuals ages 4 through adulthood. They offer psychiatric evaluations, medication management, ADHD testing

On Your Mark, Inc.

645 Forest Ave.

718-720-9233

onyourmark.org

eciraola@onyourmark.org

Since 1979, the mission of On Your Mark has been to provide innovative and comprehensive community-based services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across their lifespan. They are committed to helping each individual experience the highest quality of life possible by providing person-centered programs that promote community and social inclusion, health and fitness, daily activity participation, independence, self-empowerment, and productivity.

Person Centered Care Services

150 Granite Ave.

pccsny.org

info@pccsny.org

Person Centered Care Services is a not-for-profit organization creating social change within communities by supporting people with disabilities on their search for identity and acceptance. Services available include Community Supports, Residential Supports, Career Supports, Day Supports, Family Education & Training, and Self-Directed Supports.

Sandra Mazzucco, Speech-Language Pathology

465 Belfield Ave.

917-825-9005

Providing speech and language therapy to the Staten Island community for over 40 years for toddlers up to seniors. Specializing in fluency and stuttering, language and feeding disorders. PROMPT trained for Apraxia of speech and phonological and articulation disorders. ASHA certified. New York state license in Speech and Language Pathology. Department of Education RSA accepted.

Sunny Days Consulting Services

1110 South Ave., Suite 405

718-556-1616

sunnydays.com

Sunny Days provides home-based evaluations and ongoing therapy for infants and toddlers (ages birth to three years) suspected of having any developmental delays. They offer Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Special Educational services. Services are funded by the NY State Department of Health. No out of pocket expenses necessary.

Westchester

Creative Wonders Therapy Center

470 Mamaroneck Ave, Suite 204, White Plains

101 South Bedford Rd Suite 404, Mt. Kisco

914-421-8270 ext. 1

creativewonderstherapy.com

Creative Wonders is a pediatric therapy center in both White Plains and Mt. Kisco. Their speech clinic has speech therapists trained extensively in PROMPT as well as oral motor and feeding. Seasoned occupational and physical therapists trained in specialties including sensory integration and evaluations including SIPT. They have toddler rooms as well as a sensory gym in a state-of-the-art facility! They also provide OT and ST in the home and daycares/pre-schools throughout the county.

Davenport Creative Arts Therapy

434 White Plains Road, Suite 2, Eastchester

914-606-2209

DavenportCreativeArtsTherapy.com

Davenport Creative Arts Therapy offers premiere mental health care for children, teens and young adults. Located in Eastchester and Manhattan, their Licensed and Board-Certified Art Therapists offer treatment for ASD, ADHD, anxiety, trauma, depression, self-esteem, behavioral issues, and parent support. Their holistic approach is rooted in Art Therapy, Mindfulness and Evidence-Based Cognitive Therapies. Convenient online teletherapy and in-person options available. They are LGBTQ+ affirmative and inclusive providers. Free consultations offered.

Eagle Hill School

45 Glenville Road, Greenwich, CT

203-622-9240

eaglehillschool.org

admissions@eaglehill.org

Eagle Hill School, located on 17 acres in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, provides a life-changing experience for children in grades 1-8 who learn differently. The school’s individualized academic program provides support for students with language-based learning differences including dyslexia, dysgraphia, executive functioning disorder, ADHD, and above-average cognitive ability Students learn in a country day school environment with access to athletics and a range of extracurricular activities. A junior boarding program is also available.

Enabling Devices

50 Broadway, Hawthorne

800-832-8697

914-747-3070

enablingdevices.com

sales@enablingdevices.com

Enabling Devices is a family-run business that designs, manufactures and sells assistive technology for people living with disabilities. Working with individuals, parents, teachers and therapists, we find—or invent—the devices, toys and tools that help build more joyful, fulfilling lives. From learning and play, to communication and independence, their products help make the impossible possible. Visit them on the web for switches, communicators, adapted toys and games, sensory products, mounts, electronics and more.

Green Chimneys School

Campuses in Brewster and Carmel

400 Doansburg Rd, Brewster

33 Clearpool Rd, Carmel

845-279-2995

greenchimneys.org

admissions@greenchimneys.org

Green Chimneys is an accredited special education program for students who have been unsuccessful in traditional school environments, and benefit from a highly structured and supportive setting. Therapeutic day and residential programs feature an enriched curriculum for individualized academic, behavioral and emotional support. An innovative approach integrates animal-assisted activities and outdoor exploration into treatment and education plans, helping students connect with nature, discover their own special talents, and develop skills to grow into independent young adults.

Littman Krooks, LLP

800 Westchester Avenue,

Rye Brook

914-684-2100

littmankrooks.com

Littman Krooks Special Needs Planning and Special Education Advocacy Attorneys work for the empowerment of individuals with special needs. Planning for your child’s future can seem overwhelming but you do not need to face these tasks alone. Seeking the assistance of an attorney can be the best approach.

Psychology Partners Group

Chappaqua Location: 400 King Street, Suite 7, Chappaqua

White Plains Location: 199 Main Street, 4th Floor, White Plains

347-560-4628

psychologypartnersgroup.com

nwpytell@psychologypartnersgroup.com

Unlock your child’s potential with PPG’s expert services. They offer child therapy, psychoeducational assessments, ADHD and Autism screening, parenting-focused therapy, and educational planning services. At PPG, they believe that each child’s behavior reflects their unique world. Their compassionate professionals help children develop adaptive skills for emotional coping and communication, transforming challenges into growth opportunities. Empower your child today—discover the path to greater ease and emotional resilience.

Talk of The Town Speech and Language Therapy

39 Smith Ave, Mt Kisco

914-244-9600

Talkofthetownspeech.com

Discover Talk of the Town Speech and Language Therapy, personalized therapy and evaluations for children and young adults. They offer drop-in classes for Parents as Partners and Mommy and Me. Their dedicated team is committed to an individualized approach, working closely with families to create the most meaningful impact on their child’s development.

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry

115 Main St., Suite 302, Tuckahoe, NY

914-633-4440

mainstreetpediatricdentistry.com

drpennydds@aol.com

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry’s experienced staff has specialized training to work with special needs patients and those with disabilities. They focus on behavior management, working closely with the patient and their families to make the experience as comfortable as possible. Patients of all ages are welcome.

Monster Mini Golf

Yonkers Ridge Hill Mall

221 Market St., Unit 2950, 2nd fl., Yonkers NY

914 346-5072

monsterminigolf.com/yonkers

yonkers@monsterminigolf.com

Monster Mini Golf is an indoor, fun, affordable, upbeat experience for special needs humans of all ages. Their 18 holes of monster-themed mini golf, glow-in-the-dark experience is wheelchair accessible, climate controlled, with interactive team members. Music volume levels are adjustable upon request. Monster Mini Golf has monstrous themed activities for special needs monsters of all ages. For more excitement they have an on-course DJ, arcade games, bowling, and private party rooms!

Westchester BrainCore Therapy and Wellness

604 Fifth Avenue, Pelham

914-738-4460

drwillmck.com

drwill@drwillmck.com

Dr. Will McKenna offers BrainCore Therapy for children and adults at his Pelham and Dutchess locations. BrainCore Therapy non-invasively alleviates symptoms associated with ADD/ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, Learning Disorders, Migraine and Tension-type Headaches, Anxiety, Panic Attacks, Insomnia, Chronic Pain, and more. One main area of treatment involves children with ADHD. BrainCore Therapy encourages children to focus by watching videos of their choice for 30 minutes, without any drugs or side effects. Dr. Will says children love this therapy and parents love the 95% success rate and permanent results.

