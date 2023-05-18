10 Must-Try Gluten Free Restaurants on Long Island

Over the past few months, I have adopted a gluten-free diet following my celiac disease diagnosis. I initially felt disappointed that I would not be able to enjoy my favorite Long Island restaurants and local eats.

However, this feeling was extremely short-lived, as I soon felt overwhelmed by the plethora of safe and affordable options right in my backyard!

For those of you who are not familiar, the Celiac Disease Foundation defines celiac disease as an autoimmune disease that prohibits the digestion of gluten in the small intestine. Individuals with celiac disease are required to follow a gluten-free diet.

This may sound daunting, but luckily there are lots of safe alternatives out there. If you are a Long Island resident who was recently diagnosed with celiac disease, take a deep breath: this article will guide you to 10 must-try gluten-free restaurants on LI!

2572 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710

164 Manetto Hill Rd, Plainview, NY 11803

8 am-5 pm daily

Bare Naked Bakery was founded on a farm on Long Island in early 2008. Over 10 years later, the bakery continues to serve farm fresh baked goods and mouth-watering breakfast and lunch items.

Guided by the philosophy that customers should feel safe and comfortable in their environment, Bare Naked ensures that individuals with dietary restrictions have the opportunity to enjoy classic treats without the stomach ache.

Bare Naked Bakery has a breakfast, lunch, vegan, and kids menu in addition to a bakery and cake menu. All items are 100% gluten-free and nut-free, with many items also being vegan and dairy-free.

My personal favorites from Bare Naked are the dairy-free and vegan muffins, in addition to the matzah ball soup and sesame NY bagel.

Organic Krush is committed to making healthy and organic food that people of all ages will love. Since 2015, Organic Krush has been serving handcrafted juices and organic, sustainably sourced and gluten-free dishes perfect for breakfast, lunch or a snack.

All of this eatery’s menu items are free from GMOs, hormones and harmful pesticides. Organic Krush ensures you are fueling your body with the very best ingredients; from all-day breakfast, to wraps, salads and bowls, smoothies and bakery items, Organic Krush is sure to make you smile.

7 Emerson Ave, Levittown, NY 11756

Closed Mon-Tues, 11 am-7 pm Wed-Sat, 10 am-2 pm Sun

What started out as Long Island’s first and only vegan and gluten-free food truck, Green Street, set its roots in Levittown. Green Street won numerous awards for their food, including the title of Long Island’s Best Food Truck for two years in a row.

This is only the beginning of Green Streets’ success. Sunday brunch and lunch and dinner menu items utilize high-quality ingredients to promote the owner’s philosophy that “living a healthy life starts with the type of food that we put into our bodies.”

1027 Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576

7 am-10 pm Sun, 7 am-11 pm Mon – Thu, 7 am-12 am, Fri – Sat

When I was first diagnosed with celiac disease a few months ago, I asked around to find out which restaurants had good alternatives. Time and time again, I was told to go to Landmark Diner in Roslyn to have their gluten-free chicken fingers and French fries.

Although I have not yet tried them, I am sure they are delicious, as they seem to be a fan favorite among individuals with celiac disease on Long Island. Landmark Diner also has other gluten-free options, including pancakes, waffles and French toast.

635 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803

11 am-9 pm Sun – Thu, 11 am-10 pm Fri – Sat

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria offers a fully gluten-free menu with classics including chicken parmigiana, mozzarella sticks, pizza and an array of pasta dishes. Mario’s even has gluten-free calzones. The variety of delicious options is sure to please any individual; gluten-free or not.

1 Nassau Blvd, Garden City South, NY 11530

11 am-10 pm Mon – Sat, 12-10 pm Sun

Another Italian spot to check out. Rustica Brick Oven Café offers gluten-free pasta, pizza, rolls, and calzones.

According to Find Me Gluten Free, which can be used to check the safety features of an establishment before dining in, Rustica Brick Oven Café has knowledgeable staff, a dedicated gluten-free space in the kitchen and careful procedures to ensure there is no cross-contamination.

Also, past diners reported that gluten-free food comes out flagged or marked. I guarantee you will leave this establishment feeling happy and full!

397A S Oyster Bay Rd, Plainview, NY 11803

11 am-3 pm daily, 4-9 pm Sun – Wed, 4-10 pm Thu – Sat

Formerly La Bottega Plainview, Salute has extraordinary customer service in addition to exceptional food. Consistent quality, friendly staff, and the broad menu keep customers coming back for more.

Not to mention, owner Bruno DiCarlo has a love for Salute that shines through both the atmosphere and food. Salute makes customers feel like family, which is one of many reasons it is so special to the community.

Salute offers gluten-free paninis, in addition to a variety of salads and appetizers that can be made gluten-free (if they are not already marked on the menu).

328 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

12-9 pm Sun, 12-9:30 pm Mon-Thu, 12-10:30 pm Fri-Sat

With a full gluten-free menu, San Remo better be added to your must-try list! The menu features gluten-free caesar salad, zucchini fritti, breaded chicken milanese, and a plethora of gluten-free pasta options. I definitely plan to try the gluten-free gnocchi when I visit this summer.

1191 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030

12-10 pm Mon – Fri & Sun, 12-11 pm Sat

Although Pearl East does not have a designated gluten-free menu, all gluten-free items are clearly marked on the menu. Awarded Open Table’s Diner’s Choice 2022, Pearl East is a warm and comfortable establishment with elegant flair.

The stunning dining room is the stage for the show-stopping food. Luckily, their signature dishes, Pearl’s Lemon Chicken and Barbecued Jumbo Shrimp with ginger and scallions, are both gluten-free!

615 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, NY 11791

Tenjin Sushi is my all time favorite Japanese restaurant on Long Island. The staff are friendly, the fish is always fresh, and the overall ambiance never disappoints.

My family loves to order sushi assortment platters for special occasions, and I was relieved to find out that the restaurant offers many gluten-free options. Tenjin Sushi has a dedicated gluten-free fryer and knowledgeable staff that takes any allergy very seriously.

In addition to sushi, Tenjin also serves delicious teriyaki and noodle dishes for those who don’t love sushi. Being able to enjoy rock shrimp tempura again keeps me coming back. This casual and speedy spot is ideal for dining in or taking out!

For even more recommendations on accommodating gluten-free restaurants on Long Island, check out @glutenfreefield on Instagram!