Halloween is the perfect time to build family traditions. One can never fully outgrow trick-or-treating, so it’s a great way for kids and parents to spend some time together. However, it can be easy to fall into the habit of going from store to store or even just trick or treating in your own immediate neighborhood or building. Why not branch out a bit and explore the city while munching on your hard-earned treats? Here are some suggestions to help you plan a unique New York City Halloween with your kids!