The Best Places To Go Rock Climbing In NYC

Rock climbing is a great way for kids to get in some physical activity while also building their social skills and mental abilities. Children will learn how to problem solve as they figure out the best way to get to the top and improve their ability to focus as climbing requires a high-degree of concentration and spatial awareness as the mind assesses each move. Youngsters will also develop other life skills, such as how to persevere, overcome obstacles, and set goals. Not to mention that brave and confident feeling they’ll feel when they reach the top of the rock climbing wall. To get the family started, we’ve rounded up some great places to climb to new heights with the kids!

Manhattan

The Field House at Chelsea Piers

Why we love it: Did you know that this beloved Manhattan sports mecca has two climbing facilities? The 23-foot wall at the Field House is perfect for kids from first timers to those with experience looking to improve their skills and techniques. Ages 5-9 can participate in the Open Youth Rock Climbing program where they can develop their climbing skills with a top-rate instructor for 50 minutes on a drop-in basis or take sessions continually.

The other wall is located at the Sports Center, which boasts one of the largest indoor rock climbing walls in NYC and one of the most challenging walls in the nation—that’s over 11,000 square feet of three-dimensional climbing wall! Geared towards older children (ages 10-15), the Junior Climbing School, a 4-week program for kids of all abilities, helps youngsters hone their skills and techniques and build their confidence. We especially love the low student-to-teacher-ratio. There’s also a Beginner Bouldering School for older teens, and private lessons are available. The Sports Center is located at Pier 60. The Field House is located at 62 Chelsea Piers. For schedule and pricing, visit chelseapiers.com.

Steep Rock Bouldering

Why we love it: Bordering the Upper East Side and East Harlem, this low-key community climbing facility is strictly about bouldering. In other words, there are no ropes, harnesses, or belays involved. Kids as young as 5 can tackle the wall in the gym’s Steep Rockers 101 program. Here, tiny climbers can build confidence and strength as they learn how to climb in this one-hour class. For older kids ages 8 and up who are athletic or have climbing experience, they can learn new techniques and gain confidence in the Steep Rockers 102 program. With both programs capping classes at 5 kids, your little ones will be scaling new heights in no time. For children who can’t get enough, they can join one of the facility’s after school recreational or competitive bouldering teams during the school year. Private instruction is also available. 1506 Lexington Avenue. Sundays only, Steep Rockers 101: 10am-11am & Steep Rockers 102: 11:30am-12:30pm. $50 per participant. srbnyc.com

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Boulders

Why we love it: What was once the Daily News Garage, this Brooklyn gem opened to great fanfare in 2009 and has been teaching New Yorkers how to climb ever since. With a team of energetic, experienced climbers and a class ratio of 1:5, young climbers will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind curriculum that will challenge them physically and mentally. At the daily Kids Academy, the instructors utilize a classroom-style, process-oriented learning approach to teach kids bouldering, roped climbing, and stretching. To make it extra fun, children will play climbing games and participate in STEAM activities. Teen climbers have their own academy, the Teen Academy, where they can explore climbing, meet like-minded friends, and get coaching on their technique. This state-of-the art, 22,000-square-ft climbing mecca also has private lessons, adventure camps, and competitive teams. Brooklyn: 575 Degraw Street. Queens: 23-10 41st Avenue. For schedule and pricing, visit brooklynboulders.com.

Queens

The Cliffs

Why we love it: With an infectious passion for climbing and instructors who love to teach just about every climbing style, your youngsters will not only learn the ropes, but also become passionate climbers. Starting in July, kids ages 6-14 can embark on a week-long, fun-filled climbing adventure in a collaborative environment that will have them indoors and out. Young climbers will learn various climbing techniques and rope skills while having fun, problem solving, and building their leadership skills in the Cliffs Vacation program. Experienced, adventure-loving climbers age 10 and up who enjoy the great outdoors can sign up for the Urban Adventure Vacation where they can climb, play collaborative games, master the trapeze, and explore mother nature all week long. What’s more, there are recreational and competitive after school teams during the fall and spring. Private instruction is also available. 11-11 44th Drive. July 10th-September 1st. Cliff Vacation and Urban Adventure Vacation prices: $700 for guests & $650 for members. For additional information, visit lic.thecliffsclimbing.com.