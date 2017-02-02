10 Fun Super Bowl Snack Recipes
Entertaining on game day? Score big with these football-themed snack ideas
Super Bowl 51 is coming right up on Sunday, February 5, 2017! Keep the kids (and, let's be real, the hungry adults) happy with these top 10 festive snack ideas from some our favorite bloggers and websites.
Ice Cream Football Sandwiches
Create a sweet treat in no time with these Ice Cream Football Sandwiches. Simply insert wooden spoons into the bottom of the sandwich and use icing and sprinkles to create a sporty design.
Recipe and image via blog.thecelebrationshoppe.com
Atlanta Falcons Rice Krispie Treats
If you're rooting for the Atlanta Falcons, these cute Krispies are sure to be a big hit! And it's easy enough to switch up the colors for Patriots fans.
Image and recipe via twosisterscrafting.com
New England Patriots Popcorn
Another yummy team-pride treat! Your mini-Bradys will flip for this Pats themed popcorn. Again, it's oh-so-easy to swap the M&M colors for a Falcons theme.
Image and recipe via twosisterscrafting.com
Pulled Jackfruit Nachos
These healthy nachos are a refreshing twist on tradition--and sure to please any vegetarian guests at your Super Bowl bash.
Recipe and image via brit.co
Watermelon Football Helmet
If you're feeling ambitious, create a great centerpiece with this incredible Watermelon Football Helmet. After carefully carving the watermelon with a marker and knife, fill with your favorite fruit and serve.
Recipe available on YouTube via Hallmark Channel.
Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
Vegetarians don't have to miss out on wings with this Cauliflower Buffalo Wings recipe from PopSugar. Crispy on the outside and tender in the middle, feel free to indulge without feeling guilty--and get the kids to enjoy some cauliflower. Add a favorite hot sauce or dip for an extra kick.
Recipe and image via popsugar.com
Mini Taco Cups
Eat a taco in just one bite with these Mini Taco Cups from High Heels & Grills. Prepare this treat before the game with one pound of ground beef and an assortment of vegetables, or let your guests build their own, buffet-style.
Recipe and image via highheelsandgrills.com
Corn Dog Mini Muffins
Put a modern twist on a football game favorite with this Corn Dog Mini Muffins recipe. The muffins only take 25 minutes to bake, making them a great option for anyone hosting the big game. Serve them with ketchup or mustard.
Recipe and image via damndelicious.net.
Chocolate Strawberry Footballs
Need a great dessert idea for the big game? Use the shape of the strawberry to your advantage by creating these adorable Chocolate Strawberry Footballs from domesticfits.com. A half-cup of dark chocolate chips will yield between 12-14 strawberries.
Recipe and image via domesticfits.com
Kickoff Cheese Ball
Score big on the day of the game with this Kickoff Cheese Ball. Filled with chickpeas rather than butter, this ball is a slightly healthier take on this kickoff classic.
Recipe and image via parents.com