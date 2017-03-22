Sponsored Scoop: PROnatal Fitness Stroller Workouts are Back for Spring!

Work out with your baby along for the ride!

The PROnatal Stroller Workout is a 1-hour, total body workout, incorporating cardio conditioning, strength training, and proper core rehabilitation. You’ll burn calories, strengthen and tone your entire body, and effectively rebuild your core – all while spending time with your little one, and meeting other moms!

The class is highly modifiable for all fitness levels and stages of motherhood (from moms with newborns to toddlers!), and is great for expecting mommies as well!

Buy 1 Class, Get 1 FREE!

Classes are held weekdays in:

Harlem (113 th and Morningside Ave)

and Morningside Ave) Riverside Park (@ 91 st St)

St) Central Park (Great Lawn around 81 st St)

St) Battery Park (near 20 River Terrace)

Brooklyn (9th St entrance to Prospect Park)

LEARN MORE about the PROnatal Stroller Workout, or visit our CLASS SCHEDULE to view class times and register for a class!

PROnatal Fitness also offers prenatal classes, in-home personal training, and core rehabilitation services. Learn more about our Classes and Services.

Questions? Contact Info@pronatalfitness.com or call us at 734-476-1993.