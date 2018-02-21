Enter this exciting songs for seeds giveaway. Four lucky winners will each receive fun, interactive music classes to enjoy with their child at a songs for seeds studio! Your child will learn to sing, dance and play real instruments while enjoying music from around the world.

Studios are located throughout New York. The winners can select classes from the Upper East Side, Tribeca and Brooklyn Songs for Seeds locations. Prize includes two months of classes for an adult and child (newborn-6 years old). Prize value is worth approximately $300.

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, March 14 at 11:59pm. See Official Rules

About songs for seeds: Named “Best Kids’ Music Class” by New York Magazine and “Most Magical Music Class” by Red Tricycle, songs for seeds is a rockin’ program that is brought to you by apple seeds. This weekly, 45 minute, interactive class encourages children, newborn to 6 years old, to sing, dance and play along with a live, three-piece band. Kids rock out with children’s instruments, as well as real drums, guitars, keyboards and instruments from around the world. Our teacher/musicians take students on a musical journey each week through a series of seven engaging activities. Your kids will experience music and language from cultures around the globe, help create magnetic art murals during a sing-along of well-known nursery rhymes, be amazed and delighted by magic tricks that are used to practice numbers and counting and get fully engaged in a wheel spinning game that reinforces the names and sounds of animals.

By mixing our original kids rock ‘n’ roll with popular tunes, the band is sure to please little ones and their adults.

It is the most fun you can have in 45 minutes with your kids. Join the fun!

Studios in New York are located at Upper East Side (1651 3rd Ave, 3rd FL), Tribeca (120 Warren Street), and Brooklyn (1124 Bedford Ave). For more information visit https://songsforseeds.com

