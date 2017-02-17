Shopping: National Pig Day Picks
March 1 is National Pig Day–think pink and celebrate everyone’s favorite farm animal with these precious picks
March 1 is National Pig Day! In case you didn't know, pigs are known to be highly intelligent and very sweet and gentle. Sadly, it's illegal in NYC to have a pig as a pet, but you can have the next best thing by celebrating National Pig Day in fine fashion with our precious porcine picks.
Skip Hop ZOO LUNCHIE Insulated Kids Lunch Bag - Peyton the Pig
Skip Hop is known for their adorable animal-themed items and their lunch bags are some of the cutest. We love the sweet pink and green Peyton the Pig version. $15, skiphop.com
Land of Nod Wild Excursion Pig Throw Pillow
Add a pop pf pink to your children's room with this plush cutie from Land of Nod. $19, landofnod.com
Mini Peppa Pig Tin Box from Party City
Party City is your source for this oh-so-cute Peppa Pig lunch box. We love the retro look of the tin and kids will love seeing Peppa at lunchtime. $3.99, partycity.com
Estella NYC Organic Pig Rattle Baby Toy
Local baby gear brand Estella NYC is back at it again with the cute knit toys! This cute piggy makes for a wonderful baby shower gift. $20, estella-nyc.com
My 3 Little Pigs Puzzle from Norman & Jules
Head to Norman & Jules in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and snap up this fun pig puzzle. It makes for a great snow-day activity for ages 3-6. $25, normanandjules.com
Apple Park Organic Plush Pirate Pig from Project Nursery
What could be more fun for National Pig Day than a lil piggy who's also a pirate? This 100 percent cotton toy is sure to delight. $16, shop.projectnursery
Patinaed Pig Decorative Object from Anthropologie
Moms can enjoy some National Pig Day swag too! This fun decorative object is sure to put a whimsical twist on any room of the apartment. $98, anthropologie.com
Maileg Truffle Pig Toy from ABC Carpet & Home
How sweet is this plush piggy? Head to ABC Carpet & Home near Union Square and snap this lil guy up as a sweet surprise for your little one. $44, abchome.com
Antique Iron Topiary Form, Pig from Terrain
Lucky enough to have a terrace or back garden (or, better yet, a country house)? Deck it out with a super-cool topiary piglet from Terrain! $898, shopterrain.com
Old Navy Nick Jr. Peppa Pig George "Genius" Tee for Toddler
Every toddler loves Peppa Pig! This tee is sure to delight fans of the show and is sure to be super-comfy. $11, oldnavy.gap.com