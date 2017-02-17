New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Shopping: National Pig Day Picks

    March 1 is National Pig Day–think pink and celebrate everyone’s favorite farm animal with these precious picks

     By Mia Weber

    March 1 is National Pig Day! In case you didn’t know, pigs are known to be highly intelligent and very sweet and gentle. Sadly, it’s illegal in NYC to have a pig as a pet, but you can have the next best thing by celebrating National Pig Day in fine fashion with our precious porcine picks.

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

      SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

      Please verify your information.

      Weekly Scoop See Sample
      Weekend Planner See Sample
      New York Family Partners See Sample
      New York Family Baby See Sample
      New York Family Sports See Sample
      New York Family Camps See Sample

      To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    • New York Family Magazine

    • Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides