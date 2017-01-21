Shopping: Luxe Valentine’s Day Gifts For Moms
Show mom some extra love this Valentine’s Day with these swoon-worthy gifts
Valentine's Day is right around the corner! Team up with Cupid in the chicest way and make the special mom in your life feel extra special (and perhaps that means treating yourself to a little something). From whimsical accessories to indulgent sweets, we've picked the loveliest V-Day gifts that are certain to inspire and delight.
-
Kate Spade New York Be Mine Heart Small Alexya Bag
Nothing says "true love" quite like an oh-so-fun new handbag! This one from Kate Spade is the perfect mix of whimsy and sophistication. $298, katespade.com
-
Compartes x Kelly Wearstler RASPBERRY ROSE Rapture Bar
It's scrumptious, it's beautiful, it's indulgent, and it's exclusive--and it's also certified vegan and gluten free! Celebrate your love of having it all with this limited edition bar that fuses dark chocolate with hints of rose and raspberry, all wrapped in a chic Kelly Wearstler print package. $12.95, compartes.com
-
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Eau de Parfum Spray
Perfume is tried-and-true V-Day gift for a reason! Put a twist on classic pick by gifting the latest dreamy scent from design goddess (and local mama) Tory Burch. This perfume will have mom smelling like citrus, roses, jasmine, and sandalwood. $115, toryburch.com
-
Rebecca Minkoff Lip Print Case For iPhone 7
Clear iPhone cases are all the rage--inspire mom to add some seductive emojis to her V-Day texts with this sassy case from local mom and designer Rebecca Minkoff. $35, rebeccaminkoff.com
-
Sugarfina Will You Accept this Rose? 2pc Bento Box
The day before Valentine's Day is a Monday...which means it's a "Bachelor" viewing night! Set the mood before the big day by treating mom (and all her "Bachelor"-watching pals) to some extra special gummies from gourmet candy company Sugarfina. Shaped liked roses, flavored like rosé wine, and decked out with fun "Bachelor" packaging--these candies are here for the right reasons. $18, sugarfina.com
-
Urban Decay Cream "Crush" Lipstick
Think outside the normal spectrum of classic reds and pinks and make a bold Valentine's Day beauty statement with this vibrant hue from UD's Vice collection. $17, urbandecay.com
-
Charlotte Olympia Beauty Box
Planning a night out of V-Day? Let the mama in your life accessorize in the finest fashion with this luxe box clutch from the ever-whimsical Charlotte Olympia. $2,120, us.charlotteolympia.com
-
LUSH Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb
Sometimes love means entertaining the kids for a few hours so that mom can take a nice long bath! Help her do it right with this sweetly-scented bath bomb that features touches of rose and jasmine. $6.75, lushusa.com
-
Pink Heart Face Trinket Dish from the Paper Source
With a wink and smirk, this demure dish makes for a lovely Valentine's Day gift for any mama to post up on her vanity or dresser. $4.95, papersource.com
-
Cynthia Rowley Blush Fashion Plastic Sunglasses
Forget "rose-colored glasses"--we think the world is better seen through heart-shaped and blush-hued glasses! These cuties from local mom and designer (and former NYF cover-mom) Cynthia Rowley are the perfect accessory as we all start to look forward to spring. $59.99, bluefly.com