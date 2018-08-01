Oscar’s Wacky Taxi at Sesame Place

It’s always a sunny day at Sesame Place, my favorite family-friendly amusement and water park. And now that it’s summer, if it’s even sunnier than ever! Sesame Place has nearly 20 rides and 10 water rides and I can count them all thanks to my Sesame friends. There are also shows, parades and special events all summer long. And the most exciting part was a cool, new roller coaster!

I got to join Oscar the Grouch for a crazy, curvy taxi ride on Oscar’s Wacky Taxi, a one of a kind wooden-steel hybrid roller coaster with a bright yellow, taxi cab inspired train with everyone’s favorite grouch at the helm. It’s Sesame Place’s first ever wooden roller coaster and I loved it. We hopped aboard, went down an initial drop and through a tunnel and the light at the end of the tunnel was a camera flash to capture the picture perfect moment. Thrill seekers of all sizes will enjoy the exhilarating first drop and plenty of air-time! It was super big and super-fast and super fun. It was so exciting! I gave it two big and grouchy thumbs up!

After riding the coaster, it was time to explore more. From Elmo’s World to Cookie Monster Land, there was much fun to be had! I loved all the exciting rides I am now tall enough to ride and as The Count would say, I rode them one, two, three times. Ah, ah ah! My little sister loved all the rides just her size, especially Elmo’s Cloud Chaser, the Monster Mix-Up, and Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventures. But her favorite was Elmo’s Flyin’ Fish. She wanted to go on again and again.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

WEEKLY SCOOP A monthly round-up of stories at the intersection of sports and children and family, covering important news and trends in sports, physical activity, and wellness, along with the scoop on local events, leagues, and resources.

Email *

Website *

Receive Updates and Special Offers Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

The best part of the day was the Dine with Elmo & Friends! My family shared a special lunch buffet and concert with the furry friends at Sesame Place. I was so excited that I ate chicken fingers, mac and cheese and cupcakes, oh my! Then Zoe (my fav!), Cookie Monster, Bert, Ernie, and Elmo came and visited with us while we ate. I was so happy doing whirls and ballerina twirls with Zoe that I almost forgot to finish my lunch. My heart was fluttering with excitement but I totally kept my cool and composure. After the tableside chats, it was show time. The furry friends put on a show and then invited us to dance along for a dynamic dance party. My fav dance was doing the Cha Cha Slide. Even Mommy danced along. It was fun for kids of all ages.

We also always love “Elmo the Musical Live!” show because it is a lot of fun and full of surprises, and Mommy loves it since it is educational and air-conditioned inside. We also recommend planning ahead to catch the other shows, “Let’s Play Together” about the magic of friendship and “The Magic of Art” about Sesame Street’s Art Show.

We topped off a fantastic day with the Neighborhood Street Party Parade featuring fantastic floats, furry friends and magnificent music. It was an energetic neighborhood block party complete with my favorite friends singing and dancing along Sesame Street.

You might want to invest in a season pass since you’ll be asking your parents to take you back again and again! To learn more and plan your trip to Sesame Place, visit sesameplace.com/philadelphia!

Elle Belle is an adorable Kindergartener who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and cutie pie little sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.