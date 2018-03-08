The March/April 2018 Issue Of New York Family

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    New York Family’s March/April 2018 issue with “Madam Secretary” star Patina Miller, the best baby bottles and breast pumps of 2018, luxe Uptown real estate, and more

     By New York Family

    Photo by Lindsay May for Classic Kids Photography. Patina Miller wears a Black Halo jumpsuit, Lady Grey earrings, GG Maull fanny pack, Julie Vos and Swati Dhanak bracelets, Sarara Couture cocktail ring, WWAKE small rings, and Porter Lyons galaxy ring.

    FEATURES

    Drama Queen: Acclaimed actress Patina Miller gets personal about motherhood, “Madam Secretary,” and the amazing power of a great support system

    A Marvelous Mitzvah: We’ve gathered the best venues and celebration pros to celebrate your child’s day in style

    Welcome to the Milky Way: Our guide to the best baby bottles and breast pumps of 2018

    90+ Ways to Summer: A comprehensive guide to the hottest summer programs in and around NYC

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    15 Events for Spring: Sakura Matsuri, Spring Family Day at Carnegie Hall, the Easter Parade, and more

    Spring Break Fun: Staying in the city for spring break in April? There’s a camp for every kid

    HOME & AWAY

    Real Estate: A primer on 20+ hot properties for families making their homes Uptown

    Travel: Venture to the Pacific Northwest for scenery, serenity, and tons of family fun

    Camp Countdown: Deciding on what length is right for your child’s summer camp experience

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: Ringing in spring

    Events & Offers: The scoop on the upcoming New York Baby Show, Blackboard Award nominations, and two great contests

    Scoop: A maternity beauty must-have, a resource for dining with kids, a private school expansion, a kids’ subscription box, and the cutest designer diapers

    Treats: Fantastic baby gear and where to find it in NYC

    Spotlight: Tech: Locally-based kids tech programs that are taking fab measures to include and support girls

    Parent in Profile: Warby Parker CEO and local dad Neil Blumenthal on “work-life integration,” their new kids’ line, and giving back

    Starting Out: In her new book Baby-Led Feeding, Jenna Helwig is putting babies in charge of mealtime

    Last Word: One local mom and native New Yorker reflects on what the city’s changes mean for her child

