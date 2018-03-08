The March/April 2018 Issue Of New York Family

FEATURES

Drama Queen: Acclaimed actress Patina Miller gets personal about motherhood, “Madam Secretary,” and the amazing power of a great support system

A Marvelous Mitzvah: We’ve gathered the best venues and celebration pros to celebrate your child’s day in style

Welcome to the Milky Way: Our guide to the best baby bottles and breast pumps of 2018

90+ Ways to Summer: A comprehensive guide to the hottest summer programs in and around NYC

FAMILY FUN GUIDE

15 Events for Spring: Sakura Matsuri, Spring Family Day at Carnegie Hall, the Easter Parade, and more

Spring Break Fun: Staying in the city for spring break in April? There’s a camp for every kid

HOME & AWAY

Real Estate: A primer on 20+ hot properties for families making their homes Uptown

Travel: Venture to the Pacific Northwest for scenery, serenity, and tons of family fun

Camp Countdown: Deciding on what length is right for your child’s summer camp experience

COLUMNS

Editor’s Note: Ringing in spring

Events & Offers: The scoop on the upcoming New York Baby Show, Blackboard Award nominations, and two great contests

Scoop: A maternity beauty must-have, a resource for dining with kids, a private school expansion, a kids’ subscription box, and the cutest designer diapers

Treats: Fantastic baby gear and where to find it in NYC

Spotlight: Tech: Locally-based kids tech programs that are taking fab measures to include and support girls

Parent in Profile: Warby Parker CEO and local dad Neil Blumenthal on “work-life integration,” their new kids’ line, and giving back

Starting Out: In her new book Baby-Led Feeding, Jenna Helwig is putting babies in charge of mealtime

Last Word: One local mom and native New Yorker reflects on what the city’s changes mean for her child