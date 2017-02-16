Kids-Go-Free At Madam Tussauds New York
From Lady Gaga to President Donald J. Trump, there are plenty of celebrities that your kids can see at Madame Tussauds.
With President’s Day weekend and mid-winter recess right around the corner, kiddos are off of school; which means families are able to spend some quality time with each other. You don’t have to spend big bucks on vacations or activities for your kids, when there is cheap fun to be had right here in NYC. You can escape the harsh winter weather, and keep some money in your wallet because ‘Kids-Go-Free’ is back at Madame Tussauds New York!
Take your kids on a trip to the heart of Times Square to see this one of a kind attraction! This promotion runs from February 18-26, and provides all kids under 12 with free admission to Madame Tussauds wax museum when accompanied by an adult. You get two free kids per one adult ticket, and kids receive the same ticket package as the adult they are with. However, add-ons such as Ghostbusters: Dimension, Marvel 4D and others are subject to an additional upgrade charge.
Madame Tussauds New York is the interactive “must do” attraction, providing guests with unique opportunities to create memories with some of the world’s biggest celebrities. Featuring tons of pop culture icons, historical figures, sports heroes and more, this iconic spot spans over 85,000 square feet, and has 11 themes and five floors. Your kids can take a photo with President Trump, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, all in the same day! Please visit the website for more information.