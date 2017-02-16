Kids-Go-Free At Madam Tussauds New York

With President’s Day weekend and mid-winter recess right around the corner, kiddos are off of school; which means families are able to spend some quality time with each other. You don’t have to spend big bucks on vacations or activities for your kids, when there is cheap fun to be had right here in NYC. You can escape the harsh winter weather, and keep some money in your wallet because ‘Kids-Go-Free’ is back at Madame Tussauds New York!

Take your kids on a trip to the heart of Times Square to see this one of a kind attraction! This promotion runs from February 18-26, and provides all kids under 12 with free admission to Madame Tussauds wax museum when accompanied by an adult. You get two free kids per one adult ticket, and kids receive the same ticket package as the adult they are with. However, add-ons such as Ghostbusters: Dimension, Marvel 4D and others are subject to an additional upgrade charge.