Introducing white label By aden + anais

The Brooklyn-based brand aden + anais has long been known as the original purveyor of muslin swaddle blankets for babies. Popular for their sweet original prints, soft feel, and variety of bibs, blankets, and layette clothing, aden + anais is certainly a staple at baby showers all over NYC and beyond.

And, as of now, they’ve added a new layer to their brand with their exclusive white label collection of baby items. Featuring brand new prints–think safari animals, seaside inspiration, and more–white label has all the quality and cuteness parents love from aden + anais but with a super-cool twist and some brand new prints. The collection features six unique watercolor-inspired prints in eye-catching colors and coordinating patterns, all of which will only be available at style-making boutiques and specialty stores (including Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com).

“With our white label collection, we really wanted to invoke the essence of our roots while also capturing the head-turning, specialized style that only boutiques offer,” says Australian-native Raegan Moya-Jones, co-founder and CEO of aden + anais (and a Brooklyn mom herself).

The new prints will adorn some of aden + anais’ most beloved muslin baby products, including multi-purpose swaddles in single and 3-pack ($16; $38), the ultra-absorbent single bandana bib ($9.95), the bib-and-burp-cloth-in-one burpy bib 2-pack ($22), and the cozy dream blanket ($49.95).

