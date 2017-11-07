Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Kids Of All Ages
Our favorite toys and gifts of the holiday season for children of all ages (little kids and big kids alike!)
We've made our list and checked it twice! Here are our favorite toys, treats, and gifts for the holiday season for children of all ages–little kids (ages 4-6) and big kids (ages 6-10) alike!
-
Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush & Drawing Pad
Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush & Drawing Pad, $19.99, shop.crayola.com
-
Land of Nod x Paul Frank Paul Frank Pouf
Land of Nod x Paul Frank Paul Frank Pouf, $149, landofnod.com
-
Brother Vellies Springbok Mini
Brother Vellies Springbok Mini, $185, brothervellies.com
A portion of sales supports education for children of artisans in South Africa
-
Milk Fly Felt Food Donut with Pink Icing and Sprinkles
Milk Fly Felt Food Donut with Pink Icing and Sprinkles, from Etsy, $18, etsy.com
-
Restoration Hardware Wooly Plush Animal Rocker
Restoration Hardware Wooly Plush Animal Rocker – Elephant, $139, rhbabyandchild.com
-
Emile et Ida Kitty Ear Warmer
Emile et Ida Kitty Ear Warmer in Marine Blue, from Maisonette, $75, maisonette.com
-
Anne-Claire Petit Crocheted Record Player
Anne-Claire Petit Crocheted Record Player, from Perfectly Smitten, $140, perfectlysmitten.com
-
Bergstrom Studios sheepPAL Footstool
Bergstrom Studios sheepPAL Footstool – White with Brown Tips, $189, bergstrom-studios.com
-
L.L.Bean Kids Pull Sled & Buffalo Plaid Cushion Cover
L.L.Bean Kids Pull Sled ($129) and Pull Sled Buffalo Plaid Cushion Cover ($55), llbean.com
-
Mrs. John L. Strong Dinosaur Fill-In Thank You Notes Set
Mrs. John L. Strong Dinosaur Fill-In Thank You Notes Set, $55 (set of 5), mrsstrong.com
-
Sugarfina x Sanrio Candy Cubes
Sugarfina x Sanrio Candy Cubes, $8 each, sugarfina.com
-
GAIA Empowered Women “Tibbs” Mini Kitty Purse
GAIA Empowered Women “Tibbs” Mini Kitty Purse, from Maisonette, $48, maisonette.com
This product is handmade by refugee women resettled in Dallas, TX
-
Seedling DIY Cardboard Speakers
Seedling DIY Cardboard Speakers, from Perfectly Smitten, $25 perfectlysmitten.com
-
Rustic Board Games
Rustic Board Games, from Target, $19.99-49.99, target.com