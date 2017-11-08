Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Nannies & Teachers
It takes a village to raise a child–which is why we’ve created a Holiday Gift Guide just for the amazing nannies, teachers, and care-givers helping to bring up your little one
We've made our list and checked it twice! Here are our favorite treats and gifts of the holiday season for the amazing nannies, teachers, sitters, and care-givers in your family's life!
FEED + MOUTH Holiday Snack Bag
FEED + MOUTH Holiday Snack Bag, $74, mouth.com
Proceeds provide 25 school meals for children around the world
Serena & Lily Adelaide Throw
Serena & Lily Adelaide Throw in Grey, $298, serenaandlily.com
Draper James Gingham Travel Set
Draper James Gingham Travel Set, $48, draperjames.com
Jonathan Adler Home Holiday Hearth Candle
Jonathan Adler Home Holiday Hearth Candle, $38, jonathanadler.com
Minted Limited Edition I Love New York Wall Art Print
Minted Limited Edition I Love New York Wall Art Print by Jordan Sondler, from $31 (framed), minted.com
AOYAMA INCENSE by Astier de Villatte
AOYAMA INCENSE by Astier de Villatte, from Catbird NYC, $50, catbirdnyc.com
FreeBird Organics Oatmeal + Coconut Milk Bath Soak
FreeBird Organics Oatmeal + Coconut Milk Bath Soak, $29, freebirdorganics.com
The Little Market Good Morning Gift Box
The Little Market Good Morning Gift Box, $48, thelittlemarket.com
Proceeds support marginalized producers through Fair Trade principles
Hermes Paris Twilly d’Hermes
Hermes Paris Twilly d’Hermes, $79-130, usa.hermes.com
Republic of Tea Gingerbread Cuppa Cake Tea Bags
Republic of Tea Gingerbread Cuppa Cake Tea Bags, republicoftea.com