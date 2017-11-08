New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Nannies & Teachers

    It takes a village to raise a child–which is why we’ve created a Holiday Gift Guide just for the amazing nannies, teachers, and care-givers helping to bring up your little one

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber, Brooke Schuldt

    We’ve made our list and checked it twice! Here are our favorite treats and gifts of the holiday season for the amazing nannies, teachers, sitters, and care-givers in your family’s life!

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides