Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Gifts That Give Back
Celebrate the spirit of the holiday season with our guide to the sweetest gifts that give back
At the heart of the holiday season is an undercurrent of giving and giving back! Our guide to the best gifts that give back–with picks for everyone from parents to kids to babies and beyond–has something for everyone on your list and gives to a variety of causes from the environment to world hunger!
Heifer Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Heifer’s Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels are made with Sanders’ original recipes and crafted with single-origin, sustainably sourced, premium Ecuadorian dark chocolate. Your purchase gives back and supports small-scale Ecuadorian farmers in Heifer programs. Heifer works to sustainably improve the quality of life for these small-scale chocolate farmers and their families by providing training and resources so families can increase the production of high-quality products and increase their prices.
$25, heifer.org
STATE Bags Harbor Artfolio
STATE Bags’ Harbor Artfolio comes packed with 10 crayons and a Pad of Paper included. Plus, for every STATE bag purchased, STATE hand-delivers a backpack – packed with essential tools for success – to an American child in need.
$35, statebags.com
FEED Projects Navy Rhino Pouch
From Lauren Bush Lauren’s charity-minded brand FEED, each Rhino Pouch provides 25 school meals to children in need around the world when purchased.
$35, feedprojects.com
United by Blue Road Trip Enamel Mug Candle
United by Blue’s Road Trip Enamel Mug Candle will help bring some outdoor ruggedness to the big city this holiday season. Plus, for every purchase, United by Blue removes a 1 lb of trash from oceans and waterways.
$38, unitedbyblue.com
TOMS Holiday Penguin Women's Classics
Not only are these fuzzy-lined shoes oh-so-seasonal with cute penguins on them, but with every pair of shoes you purchase, TOMS will give a new pair of shoes to a child in need.
$54.95, toms.com
Cuddle + Kind Maximus the Cat
Your purchase of Cuddle + Kind’s Maximus the Cat provides 10 meals to children in North America and around the world!
$48-68, cuddleandkind.com
Lingua Franca LF for Every Mother Counts Sweater
Lingua Franca has teamed up with Every Mother Counts for this special holiday offering. Proceeds benefit EMC’s mission to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother.
Pair Eyewear Twain Sunglasses
Not only are these affordable sunglasses made just for kids with a super-stylish look, but for every pair of Pair Eyewear glasses purchased, the company will give a pair of prescription glasses to a child in need.
From $35, paireyewear.com
Baby's Breakfast Gift Box by The LIttle Market
The sweet gift box from Lauren Conrad’s The Little Market includes a Bandana Bib (handmade by artisans at EllieFunDay in India) and a Donut Rattle (hand-knit by female artisans at Pebble in Bangladesh). Each purchase empowers artisans around the world.
$38, thelittlemarket.com
Lush You're A Star Gift Box
This gift box of seven of Lush’s most luxurious delights for the bath and body like Sex Bomb Bath Bomb and Ro’s Argan Body Conditioner, make this gift a must. Plus, $7.95 from the purchase of this gift will be donated to Lush’s Charity Pot fund, which benefits small grassroots organizations working in the areas of environmental conservation, animal welfare and human rights.
$65.95, lushusa.com