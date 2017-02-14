7 Great Beginner Books for Baby
From ABC’s to touch and feel books, these are some of our favorites!
-
"Baby Touch and Feel I Love You"
The first touch and feel book on the list, “Baby Touch and Feel I Love You” by DK, is designed to help parents teach baby about their sense of touch, while sharing your love for them. Babies feel their way around the world of texture, set in a padded, kid-friendly book.
Photo: dk.com
-
"Dinosaur Dance"
Excite baby’s senses with “Dinosaur Dance,” by Susan Boynton (Simon and Schuster). A book filled with color, rhymes and lots of dancing Dino's.
Photo: simonandschuster.com
-
"Hair"
“Hair,” by Leslie Patricelli (Penguin Random House), is an adorable book for toddlers covering the topics of hair and baby’s first haircut. If you have a nervous toddler, who is unsure about their first haircut, then this is the one to read them.
Photo: penguinrandomhouse.com
-
"Disney Baby Peek-a-boo Winnie the Pooh"
“Disney Baby Peek-a-boo Winnie the Pooh" is sure to keep baby happy and full of smiles for hours! This cute board book is filled with interactive lift-the-flap pages and is perfect for little hands.
Photo: books.disney.com
-
"Baby Touch and Feel Goodnight, Sophie"
Introduce baby to the world of animals with the another Touch and Feel book, “Baby Touch and Feel Goodnight, Sophie." Journey along with Sophie and her friends as she gets ready for bedtime.
Photo: dk.com
-
"Woodland Walk: A Whispering Worlds Book"
Take a walk into the world of “Woodland Walk: A Whispering Words Book” by Jane Sanders. Give baby a magical experience as you show them colorful illustrations while reading to them in whispered tones.
Photo: gibbs-smith.com
-
"ABC See, Hear, Do: Learn to Read in 55 Words"
Teach baby the building blocks of the alphabet, with“ ABC See, Hear, Do: Learn to Read 55 Words” by Stefanie Hohl. Show your child how to sound out letters and begin the road to early reading skills by combining various learning styles.
Photo: stefaniehohl.com