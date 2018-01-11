Fhitting Room Family Fitness Giveaway

Start the New Year off right by entering our Family Fitness Giveaway. You and your child could win high intensity training (HIT) classes at the Fhitting Room®, the latest boutique fitness studio.Studio locations include Upper East Side, Upper West Side and the Flatiron District). Prize includes a 50-Pack of Signature FHIX classes for one adult and Future FHIX Kids Class Winter/Spring 2018 Session for one child between 9-12 years old. For more details see official rules. Prize value is worth approximately $2,200.

To enter via email address, fill out the form below:

Name * First Last

Zip Code * ZIP / Postal Code

Number of Children * 1 2 3 4

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Your Child's Birth/Due Date *

Email *

How did you hear about us? *

CAPTCHA

Want more chances to win? Enter via Facebook, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Friday, February 2 at11:59pm. See Official Rules

About The Fhitting Room®: The Fhitting Room® is an upscale High Intensity Training (HIT) boutique fitness studio delivering a comprehensive, body-changing workout in a small class environment. Classes bring together all the energy, motivation and contagious culture of an awesome group exercise class with the personal attention and education of one-on-one training. Torch calories, experience lean muscle growth, break through fitness plateaus, and achieve personal bests while having fun. Our FHIT Pros expertly modify exercises, scale weight loads and demonstrate alternative moves that vary in intensity and difficulty, providing everyone a challenging yet attainable FHIXperience. Studios in Manhattan are located at Upper East Side (201 E 67th Street, 5th Fl. Penthouse), Upper West Side (584 Columbus Ave.), and Flatiron (31 W 19th Street). For more information visit http://fhittingroom.com

By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.