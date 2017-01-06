Elle Belle’s New Year’s Resolutions For 2017

New Year’s Eve continues to be an extra special evening for this little lady. From a posh dinner at the club to a perfect party at home with my extended family (complete with lots of party hats, noise makers, confetti and a Netflix kiddie countdown), there was big time fun. And as we enter the New Year and I get ready to turn the big 5 (can you believe I am almost half a decade old?), I ponder my annual resolutions. I promise to push the limits, live life to the fullest, and, as always, make my New Year’s resolutions even better than ever.

Elle Belle is an adorable toddler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad., and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.