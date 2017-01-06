Elle Belle’s New Year’s Resolutions For 2017
Our littlest blogger shares her goals for the New Year
New Year’s Eve continues to be an extra special evening for this little lady. From a posh dinner at the club to a perfect party at home with my extended family (complete with lots of party hats, noise makers, confetti and a Netflix kiddie countdown), there was big time fun. And as we enter the New Year and I get ready to turn the big 5 (can you believe I am almost half a decade old?), I ponder my annual resolutions. I promise to push the limits, live life to the fullest, and, as always, make my New Year’s resolutions even better than ever.
Elle Belle is an adorable toddler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad., and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
-
Never Take No For An Answer
Everyone likes a girl who knows what she wants. And I know what I want and when I want it. I am smart, strong, ambitious, resilient and pleasantly persistent which makes the perfect combination for turning a no into a yes. Don’t believe me? Just ask my daddy.
-
Learn More So I Can Know It All
From reading books and studying sight words and math facts to memorizing Wikipedia and the all-important urban dictionary, I will be a fountain of knowledge so Mommy will be wrong when she says that I don’t know everything.
-
Tie My Own Shoes
This one is going to be hard but I know I can do it. Loop, swoop and pull. Repeat.
-
Be Brave and Strong!
Sometimes it seems like I won’t make it across the monkey bars or there may be a creepy shadow on the wall or a word may be hard to sound out but I will be brave and strong and conquer it all!
-
Always Have More Fun!
I don’t want to grow up but hear you only get to be a kid once so I am going to savor every second! I am going to do it my way and eat mac and cheese with ice cream for every meal, watch a lot of my favorite shows and dance and play all day. I plan to be a kid forever and enjoy everything to the fullest!
-
Bonus!
I want to let Mommy, Daddy and all the grown-ups I love, revel in the pure joy of childhood by seeing the untainted and unfiltered view of the wonderful world through my eyes.