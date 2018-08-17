Through August 26, kids and parents alike can delight in the Tavern on the Green’s Bubble Garden pop-up

We couldn’t wait to celebrate the final days of summer at the Bubble Garden at NYC’s iconic Tavern on the Green. We walked onto the beautiful patio and were transported to a bubblicious world: There were round paper lanterns, globe string lights, bubble machines and best of all lots of bubbles! It was fizzy and fun under the summer sun! The bubble machines filled the patio with an ever-flowing stream of bubbles to watch, chase and pop! I loved the bubbles and Mommy loved the sparkling drinks and seasonal small plates and we all loved the color-popping decorations. It was bubblicious!

A Central Park staple, the historic Tavern on the Green has been capturing the spirit of New York City since 1934. In 2014, co-owners Jim Caiola and David Salama (previously of Beau Monde and L’Etage in Philadelphia) re-opened Tavern with a completely redesigned space and menu that harkens back to the original landmark featuring warm, celebratory dining spaces, seasonal American fare, classic cocktails, and a robust wine list. Jim and David selected Bill Peet (formerly of Asia de Cuba, Café des Artistes & Patroon) as Executive Chef for the revival of Tavern, who has reinvigorated the menu with creative takes on classic dishes.

The Bubble Garden pop-up features a special menu of bubbly food and drink (in taste and look). There were select sparkling wines, from Champagne to sparkling Riesling, and creative cocktail spritzes for Mommy and Daddy and a sumptuous Shirley Temple, bubble tea, and more for us little ladies.

There’s also family-friendly garden-party snacks, including a smoked salmon salad with caviar, grilled mango shrimp, a braised beef short rib sandwich with pickled red pearl onions and horseradish cream, and cherry tomato flatbread. But the best part of all was the bubble dessert! I double-fisted dessert indulging in both the Tavern funfetti cake pops and a berry bowl! Delish!

There’s also a to-go window where park-goers can grab a mommy-and-me bubble special, complete with a small bottle of bubbles for kids, and a Ramona spritzer for adults.

The service was supreme and the summer fun and seasonal fare was stupendous! I know B is for bubble but the Bubble Garden gets an A+! Nothing could pop my happy bubble at the Bubble Garden! The Bubble Garden at NYC’s iconic Tavern on the Green in Central Park, an all things fizzy garden pop up is taking place until August 26.

Elle Belle is an adorable Kindergartener who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and cutie pie little sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.