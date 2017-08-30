Destination: Los Cabos, Mexico

Whether you’re looking for an easy early fall getaway or you’re planning to beat the winter blues, Los Cabos is a great family destination. This growing, luxury resort-area located on Baja California Sur’s southernmost tip is the ideal location for basking in the sun, indulging in water-based and outdoor activities, enjoying cultural experiences, and marveling at Mother Nature’s splendor.Click through the slider below for more great photos!

STAY

Nestled between the quiet town of San José del Cabo and the bustling city of Cabo San Lucas (both make up Los Cabos) is the Sheraton Grand Los Cabos, Hacienda del Mar. Great for families with kids of all ages, this architectural gem inspired by a Mexican hacienda will quickly transport the entire clan to vacation bliss. This well-manicured resort located in Corredor boasts 270 rooms, including 31 suites with a private terrace overlooking the ocean or verdant gardens (an all-inclusive package is available). Plus, with an oceanfront location, the tribe can enjoy sweeping views of the Sea of Cortés and feel the sand beneath their feet in just a few steps.

ENJOY

Families can spend the day doing as much or as little as they like. Take a dip in one of the five pools (including a children’s pool), lounge on the secluded Tortuga Beach, or enjoy sports and activities like beach volleyball, ping-pong, tie-dye t-shirt making, and wine tasting (adults only, of course). What’s more, children, ages 4-11, can create unforgettable memories at the Sheraton Adventure Kids Club, a play space where kids can experience unbridled freedom in a safe, supervised environment; babysitting services are also available. Meantime, parents can get pampered at the Cactus Spa, golf at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Cabo del Sol’s Ocean Course, or simply unplug.

The clan can refuel at one of the Sheraton’s six eateries (children’s menu available at each). At Tomatoes, enjoy Mediterranean cuisine and jaw-dropping views of the ocean. For families relaxing poolside, Las Sirenas will deliver snacks, or the clan can nibble on seafood at its open-air restaurant, and those in the pool can swim-up to the Delfines Bar for sandwiches and beverages. Families on the go can grab food from El Molino Starbucks Café. And for a kids-free romantic evening or an upscale family dinner, head to De Cortez Grill & Restaurant for mouthwatering seafood and steak dishes, and live music. There’s also a Tequila & Sushi Bar that pairs sushi with tequila cocktails for those old enough to enjoy.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

EXPLORE

For sun worshipers, hop in a water taxi from Médano Beach or the marina and visit Lover’s Beach, a small, swimmable beach with great snorkeling located on the Sea of Cortés. On the other side is Divorce Beach, which runs alongside the Pacific Ocean and is deceptively dangerous with rough waves (read: Not swimmable). Surrounded by towering, majestic rock structures and caves, there are no services available so pack a lunch, necessities, and arrange for a water taxi back to shore. Nearby is Cabo’s most famous natural wonder, El Arco, which rises out of the ocean to greet passersby. It’s part of a rock formation called the Three Friars that’s situated at the southern tip of the peninsula at Land’s End where the Sea of Cortés melts into the Pacific Ocean. Up close, it’s breathtaking and worthy of several photo ops. It’s not to be missed!

Recharge at the Office located on Médano Beach (which attracts spring breakers) in Cabo San Lucas. Serving up generous-sized margaritas for grownups, this lively eatery is a seafood and meat lover’s paradise with kid-friendly options such as tacos, burgers, and fries. What’s more, there’s live music every evening. For luxury sailing, Cabo Adventures offers a superb experience with a friendly crew that’s sure to create unforgettable family memories. Your adventure across the turquoise waters will take you to El Arco and a secluded beach for water sports and sunbathing. If time permits, stop by the Glass Factory, a family-run business that makes hand blown glass pieces. Before 2pm, you can catch artisans transforming recycled glass into mind-blowing works of art.

Plan Your Trip

cabo-adventures.com

glassfactory.com.mx

sheratonhaciendadelmar.com

theoffice.adog.mx

visitloscabos.travel