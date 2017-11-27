The Best Stroller Accessories For Cold Weather

When the temperatures take a downward plunge as winter sets in, it’s so important to make sure baby is bundled up when you head outdoors. Luckily, there are a ton of great stroller accessories made just for the winter months! Some are compatible with all strollers and some are model-specific, so be sure to check to make sure a given accessory pairs with your wheels. However, most major stroller brand sell similar products so get your inspo here and then check with your brand of choice!