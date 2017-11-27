The Best Stroller Accessories For Cold Weather
Bundle your baby up in style with these stroller accessories that are perfect for the cold winter months
When the temperatures take a downward plunge as winter sets in, it's so important to make sure baby is bundled up when you head outdoors. Luckily, there are a ton of great stroller accessories made just for the winter months! Some are compatible with all strollers and some are model-specific, so be sure to check to make sure a given accessory pairs with your wheels. However, most major stroller brand sell similar products so get your inspo here and then check with your brand of choice!
Stokke Sheepskin Lining
Sourced from New Zealand and Australian flocks, this sheepskin liner is natural, comfortable, and stylish. It's compatible with a standard 5-point harness. $289, stokke.com
7am Enfant LambPOD
This insulated pod is super-cozy and zips on and off, with openings that work with the standard 5-point safety harness on any stroller or car seat. $99-129, 7amenfant.com
Mima Xari Winter Outfit
This three-part cover is made to fit snugly over the seat pod and carrycot unit of the Mima Xari stroller. The leather-look material is not only waterproof but also insulates thanks to its felt-like interior. $285, mimakidsusa.com
Bugaboo soft wool blanket
This breathable Merino wool blanket is a soft and warm addition to any stroller or car seat. $109.95, bugaboo.com
7am Enfant WarMMuffs
These muffs are just for mom and dad! They're designed especially for gripping your stroller handles in the chilly winter temps. The best part is you can attach them to your stroller so you don't have to worry about constantly taking them on and off the stroller and keeping track of them. $44, amenfant.com
Britax Stroller Foot Muff
This warm and snuggley footmuff is compatible with any stroller with a 5-point harness. $39.99, us.britax.com
Chicco Universal Quilted Infant Carrier Weather Shield in Black
This cozy cover is sized to fit most brands infant car seats (and travel systems). $29.99, buybuybaby.com
Thule Cross Country Skiing and Hiking Conversion Kit
Do you plan on cross-coutnry skiing with your baby in tow this winter? Make sure to get this ski kit for your Thule Child Carrier! $239.99, bedbathandbeyond.com
UPPAbaby CozyGanoosh Footmuff
This coxy footmuff is compatible with for the following UPPAbaby strollers: CRUZ, G-LITE, G-LUXE, VISTA and G-LINK. $129.99, uppababy.com
Quinny Yezz Weathershield
This weathershield is compatible with the popular and versatile Quinny Yezz stroller and is a great pick for rainy or snowy days. $27.99, albeebaby.com