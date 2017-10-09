Best Pregnancy Halloween Costumes
We scoured Pinterest for the most creative (and oh-so-cute) pregnancy Halloween costume ideas for expecting mamas
It’s not every Halloween that you’ll be pregnant, so why not take advantage of the circumstance and have some fun (and indulge in enough candy for two)? We took on the important task of scouring the pages of Pinterest for the cutest and most creative pregnancy Halloween costumes! The best part is that many of the are actually super-easy to make as well! Happy haunting!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
Avocado
Bonus points if your partner dresses up as toast!
Golden Snitch
We couldn't leave out the Potter-fan moms-to-be!
An homage to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" Video
"Don't you ever say, Halloween just walked away, without you dressing up..."
BB-B from"Starwars"
A costume for when your due isn't exactly "far, far away"!
Oyster and Pearl
Because your baby-to-be is more precious than any pearl!
Gumball Machine
For the mama about to literally pop!
Juno and Paulie Bleeker
A classic that never gets old.
ET
For all the mamas who came of age in the 90s!
PokeBall
Baby was caught and registered to your PokeDex!
Cat and Ball of Yarn
Your little kitten will surely appreciate the cute photos years later.